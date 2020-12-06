World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 10:28 a.m. ET, December 6, 2020
5 hr 7 min ago

Russia reports its highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

Medical workers wearing protective gear return to their ambulance after transferring a patient suspected of having Covid-19 at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, on December 5.
Russia reported 29,039 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the highest number of cases it has ever reported in a single day, according to data from the country’s coronavirus response center. The previous record was set just a day before with 28,782 cases recorded that day. 

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Russia as of December 6 is 2,460,770. 

The country reported 457 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall official toll to 43,141.

Russia’s counting methods of Covid-19 deaths have been questioned by independent observers and demographers with CNN previously reporting the numbers could be vastly understated. 

6 hr 10 min ago

Europe's social safety net is often considered the gold standard. Coronavirus has exposed its holes

From CNN's Emma Reynolds in London

Ros Davies is usually busiest at Christmas, building magnificent sets and stages for London's most sparkling parties and events.

This year, the fairytale is canceled. Davies, a self-employed carpenter hasn't worked since March because of the pandemic and has no idea when she may do so again.

She's living in temporary accommodation found for her in the city by St. Mungo's, a homelessness charity, while a plan to get her into permanent housing is on hold.

"I was hoping to move on and sort my life properly but ... here we are," the 50-year old told CNN Business. "I wouldn't have believed if you had said a year ago that your job's going to stop in March and that's it, you might never work doing that again."

Davies did some retraining in painting and decorating, but with England just coming out of a second lockdown it hasn't led to any work. She has gone from regular jobs that paid enough for her to take vacations, to complete reliance on UK social security payments of just over £400 ($530) a month.

Workers falling through the cracks: Coronavirus has revealed gaping holes in European social safety nets that are often seen as the gold standard. While many countries introduced support programs for workers affected by the pandemic, people are falling through the cracks. Most often, those who were already suffering the effects of inequality are hit the hardest — lower-income workers, those in insecure jobs, young people, women and minority ethnic groups.

"Some of the social security systems in Europe are more extensive, better developed [than in the United States]," Michael Spence, a Nobel Laureate and former dean of Stanford Business School, told CNN Business.

He said that during the 2008 financial crisis, pre-existing programs involving governments and businesses helped many European countries avoid too many layoffs.

"But I think in the pandemic economy, the shock's so big that they kind of overwhelm the systems," he said. "The systems weren't built to withstand nearly overnight contractions of 25% in economies."

Unemployment was up by 2.18 million year on year in the European Union in October 2020, rising from a rate of 6.6% to 7.6%. The UK unemployment rate was an estimated 4.8% in the three months to September, up 0.9 percentage points year on year, and 782,000 jobs were lost between March and October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

7 hr 39 min ago

"Just wear the mask": CDC urges

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged the public to wear masks as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths soar across the nation.

 “JUST WEAR THE MASK,” the CDC said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Cover your mouth AND nose,” the agency continued, citing public health precautions it has repeatedly recommended, this time with a new sense of urgency.

 The CDC recommends people stay six feet apart, wash hands and stay home when possible.

“Cases are rising fast,” the agency warned. “If we don’t act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die.”

 

8 hr 17 min ago

Germany reports 255 new Covid-19 deaths as it struggles to contain the outbreak

From CNN’s Samantha Beech

Germany reported 255 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, amid a recent spike in fatalities.

It comes a day after Germany reported a near-high number of coronavirus deaths, with 483 fatalities recorded on Saturday.

The highest number of reported virus-related deaths in the country came on Wednesday, at 487 fatalities. The national death toll stands at 18,722.

On Sunday, Germany recorded 17,767 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 1,171,322.  

Daily coronavirus fatalities have risen sharply in Germany in recent weeks, as the country struggles to contain an ongoing surge in infections. 

After meeting with state governors this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday the extension of restrictive coronavirus measures in the country until January 10, as infection rates throughout the country remain too high to allow re-opening of restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

8 hr 47 min ago

United States reports more than 213,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Alta Spells

The United States reported 213,875 new Covid-19 cases and 2,254 virus-related deaths on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the total number of reported infections nationwide to 14,581,337. At least 281,186 people have died.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

It's the fourth day in a row that the US has reported more than 200,000 daily Covid-19 cases. More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December and the country is seeing record high numbers of hospitalizations.

9 hr 15 min ago

South Korea now has more active Covid-19 cases than ever before

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

A medical staff member wearing protective gear takes samples for the Covid-19 test from a visitor at a testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on November 27.
There are more active Covid-19 cases in South Korea now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

There are currently 7,873 virus patients in the country.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 599 local and 32 imported cases, which were detected the previous day. Of those, 470 were from the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

That brings South Korea's national total to 37,546 Covid-19 cases and 545 deaths since the pandemic began.

 

9 hr 38 min ago

United States sees second highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Nurses care for a Covid-19 positive patient at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, on December 4.
The United States recorded its second-highest number of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

There were 101,190 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Saturday, down 86 from Friday's record high of 101,276 hospitalizations, according to the CTP.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the US has surpassed 100,000 current hospitalizations.

The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:

  1. December 4: 101,276
  2. December 5: 101,190
  3. December 3: 100,667
  4. December 2: 100,226
  5. December 1: 98,691

10 hr 14 min ago

The US hits a record 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases as hospitals are further strained

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Christina Maxouris

Dr. Megan Ranney
Hospitals across the United States are being put under immense pressure as the nation continues to hit record levels of new Covid-19 cases, adding more than 1 million new cases in the first five days of December.

"We're seeing day-by-day increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19, both those who are a little bit sick and those who are really sick," said Dr. Megan Ranney, a CNN medical analyst and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
"As that happens, our hospitals are filling up, and our workers are getting sick. Our floors are short on techs, on respiratory therapists, on nurses," said Ranney, adding, "We are on the verge of being in a crisis state."

Rhode Island's not alone. More than 101,200 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Friday — a record high, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Hospital systems and health care workers are approaching their breaking points.

Experts fear a potential surge of infections linked to Thanksgiving gatherings that will further stress hospitals and frontline health workers.

Read the full story:

US reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths in four days. And the impacts of Thanksgiving will only make things worse, experts warn
RELATED

US reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths in four days. And the impacts of Thanksgiving will only make things worse, experts warn

10 hr 14 min ago

The US reports more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The United States has reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 8 p.m. ET Saturday, 200,067 new cases and 2,189 deaths had been reported in the US.

A total of 14,567,529 cases and 281,121 deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.

More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December. 

Here's a rundown of the US cases in the past four days: 

  • Sat, Dec 5 - 200,067 as of 8 p.m. EST
  • Fri, Dec 4 - 227,885
  • Thu, Dec 3 - 217,664
  • Wed, Dec 2 - 200,055