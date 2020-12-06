World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 5:59 a.m. ET, December 6, 2020
3 hr 48 min ago

Germany reports 255 new Covid-19 deaths as it struggles to contain the outbreak

From CNN’s Samantha Beech

Germany reported 255 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, amid a recent spike in fatalities.

It comes a day after Germany reported a near-high number of coronavirus deaths, with 483 fatalities recorded on Saturday.

The highest number of reported virus-related deaths in the country came on Wednesday, at 487 fatalities. The national death toll stands at 18,722.

On Sunday, Germany recorded 17,767 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 1,171,322.  

Daily coronavirus fatalities have risen sharply in Germany in recent weeks, as the country struggles to contain an ongoing surge in infections. 

After meeting with state governors this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday the extension of restrictive coronavirus measures in the country until January 10, as infection rates throughout the country remain too high to allow re-opening of restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

4 hr 19 min ago

United States reports more than 213,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Alta Spells

The United States reported 213,875 new Covid-19 cases and 2,254 virus-related deaths on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the total number of reported infections nationwide to 14,581,337. At least 281,186 people have died.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

It's the fourth day in a row that the US has reported more than 200,000 daily Covid-19 cases. More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December and the country is seeing record high numbers of hospitalizations.

CNN is tracking the US cases here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
4 hr 47 min ago

South Korea now has more active Covid-19 cases than ever before

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

A medical staff member wearing protective gear takes samples for the Covid-19 test from a visitor at a testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on November 27.
A medical staff member wearing protective gear takes samples for the Covid-19 test from a visitor at a testing station in Seoul, South Korea, on November 27. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

There are more active Covid-19 cases in South Korea now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

There are currently 7,873 virus patients in the country.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 599 local and 32 imported cases, which were detected the previous day. Of those, 470 were from the Seoul Metropolitan Area.

That brings South Korea's national total to 37,546 Covid-19 cases and 545 deaths since the pandemic began.

 

5 hr 10 min ago

United States sees second highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Nurses care for a Covid-19 positive patient at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, on December 4.
Nurses care for a Covid-19 positive patient at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, on December 4. Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

The United States recorded its second-highest number of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

There were 101,190 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Saturday, down 86 from Friday's record high of 101,276 hospitalizations, according to the CTP.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the US has surpassed 100,000 current hospitalizations.

The highest hospitalization numbers according to CTP data are:

  1. December 4: 101,276
  2. December 5: 101,190
  3. December 3: 100,667
  4. December 2: 100,226
  5. December 1: 98,691

5 hr 46 min ago

The US hits a record 7-day average of new Covid-19 cases as hospitals are further strained

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Christina Maxouris

Dr. Megan Ranney
Dr. Megan Ranney CNN

Hospitals across the United States are being put under immense pressure as the nation continues to hit record levels of new Covid-19 cases, adding more than 1 million new cases in the first five days of December.

"We're seeing day-by-day increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19, both those who are a little bit sick and those who are really sick," said Dr. Megan Ranney, a CNN medical analyst and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
"As that happens, our hospitals are filling up, and our workers are getting sick. Our floors are short on techs, on respiratory therapists, on nurses," said Ranney, adding, "We are on the verge of being in a crisis state."

Rhode Island's not alone. More than 101,200 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Friday — a record high, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Hospital systems and health care workers are approaching their breaking points.

Experts fear a potential surge of infections linked to Thanksgiving gatherings that will further stress hospitals and frontline health workers.

Read the full story:

US reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 deaths in four days. And the impacts of Thanksgiving will only make things worse, experts warn
5 hr 46 min ago

The US reports more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The United States has reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 8 p.m. ET Saturday, 200,067 new cases and 2,189 deaths had been reported in the US.

A total of 14,567,529 cases and 281,121 deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.

More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December. 

Here's a rundown of the US cases in the past four days: 

  • Sat, Dec 5 - 200,067 as of 8 p.m. EST
  • Fri, Dec 4 - 227,885
  • Thu, Dec 3 - 217,664
  • Wed, Dec 2 - 200,055
6 hr 43 min ago

The majority of California will soon be under a stay-at-home order

 From CNN's Paul Vercammen and Jon Passantino

Customers dine along Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach Friday as a lockdown is looming in L.A.County due to the rise in coronavirus cases, on December 4.
Customers dine along Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach Friday as a lockdown is looming in L.A.County due to the rise in coronavirus cases, on December 4. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

Southern California and San Joaquin Valley residents are bracing for a stay-at-home order. Intensive care unit capacity in the two regions has fallen below 15%, triggering a mandate issued by the governor earlier this week that aims to bring down the soaring number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that any region that fell below the 15% ICU capacity threshold would be placed under a stay-at-home order.

The order goes into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT for the some 27 million people in the regions, which includes Los Angeles and San Diego.

That follows a proactive order issued by six San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions on Friday for its almost 6 million residents, which also goes into effect Sunday.

Read the full story:

Tens of millions in California under stay-at-home order starting Sunday night
6 hr 45 min ago

US tops 1 million cases in first 5 days of December

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Chuck Johnston

More than one million new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States within the first five days of December, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here's a rundown of cases in the past five days:

  • Sat, December 5: 200,067 as of 8 p.m. EST
  • Fri, December 4: 227,885
  • Thur, December 3: 217,664 
  • Wed, December 2: 200,055
  • Tues, December 1: 180,637

6 hr 46 min ago

California reports more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

California has reported a new record high of 25,068 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The state also reported that an additional 325 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized. That brings the statewide total to 10,273 people across the state in hospitals.

There are 209 new deaths reported as well today. The state total is now 19,791 deaths.

The statewide 14- day positivity rate has jumped to 7.6%.