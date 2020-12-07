World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:59 a.m. ET, December 7, 2020
3 hr 11 min ago

Chinese Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia

From Masrur Jamaluddin in Indonesia and Alice Barnard in Hong Kong 

This handout photo taken on Dec. 6 and released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows workers unloading Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines at Jakarta International Airport, Indonesia.
This handout photo taken on Dec. 6 and released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows workers unloading Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines at Jakarta International Airport, Indonesia. Indonesian Presidential Palace/AFP/Getty Images

Some 1.2 million doses of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Jakarta, according to the Indonesian government.

The vaccines were received from China's Sinovac Biotech late on Sunday. Indonesia has been testing Sinovac's vaccine since August. 

The doses were transported via a charter plane from Garuda Indonesia Airways, packaged inside special storage containers to maintain the quality of the vaccine. They arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta before being transferred to a pharmaceutical facility in Bandung, West Java.

In an online briefing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was also working to get access to 1.8 million doses of the vaccine by early January 2021.

Case numbers: Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, has reported the highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia. More than 575,000 Covid-19 infections, including 17,740 deaths, have been confirmed in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Read more about China's coronavirus vaccines:

3 hr 55 min ago

New Covid-19 stay-at-home orders set to take effect for nearly 33 million Californians

From CNN's Dakin Andone

Tens of millions of people in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area will find themselves under new stay-at-home orders this week in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent hospitals from being overrun.

Roughly 33 million of California's 39 million residents, about 85% of the nation's most populous state, will be under the orders beginning Sunday evening.

Some 27 million people in the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions will be affected after both regions triggered a mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week requiring new restrictions if a region's hospital intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%.

Almost 6 million will be under the orders after six Bay Area governments decided not to wait for ICU capacity to fall below that threshold.

As of Sunday, ICU capacity in Southern California, the state's most populous region, had fallen to 10.3%, according to the state's Covid-19 website. In the San Joaquin Valley region, encompassing much of central California, that metric dipped to 6.6%.

The state reported more than 30,000 new cases on Sunday, a record high for California.

The orders take effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and require the closure of businesses like bars, hair salons, museums, movie theaters and indoor recreational facilities. Retail businesses are allowed to stay open at 20% capacity, while restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery service. Travel is prohibited except for essential activities.

Schools that are already open for in-person learning may remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks and will be lifted only when a region's projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%.

5 hr 6 min ago

US Covid-19 hospitalizations hit another record high

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone

A record 101,487 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, underscoring the immense pressure on the nation's hospitals and health care workers.

"Our hospitals are already at the brink," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City health commissioner. "And they are just at the brink of becoming so overwhelmed that patients are going to get less than ideal care."

Already stretched thin, experts and health care workers fear things will only get worse, with a potential surge of infections fueled by Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.

Just one week after the holiday, the US has yet to feel the full effects. But Wen said we will see an "exponential rise" in cases in the next few weeks, and she urged Americans do their part to combat the spread of the virus and relieve the strain on hospitals.

"Because otherwise we have a catastrophe on our hands that's worse than any of us can possibly imagine," she said.

December has brought the highest hospitalization numbers in the US since the pandemic began as the virus continues to spread like wildfire.

It took almost 100 days for the US to reach 1 million coronavirus infections after the first cases were confirmed on January 20. But in the first five days of the month, from Tuesday to Saturday, 1,000,882 cases were reported in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 14.7 million confirmed cases had been reported in the US as of Sunday night, and more than 282,200 people have died.

3 hr 47 min ago

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Sam Fossum and Veronica Stracqualursi

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced Sunday.

"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, a source familiar confirmed to CNN.

There have been no additional details provided about his condition, and it is unclear when Giuliani received a positive test for Covid-19. He and his spokeswoman have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.

The former mayor of New York has been crisscrossing the country to battleground states, leading the President's long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, appearing maskless in state capitols, hotel ballrooms and at indoor news conferences in recent weeks. At many of the events, most of the other people in the indoor settings were also not wearing masks.

At some of those events, Giuliani was spotted shaking hands, hugging and taking pictures with people while not wearing a mask.

