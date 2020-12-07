Chinese Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia

Some 1.2 million doses of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Jakarta, according to the Indonesian government.
The vaccines were received from China's Sinovac Biotech late on Sunday. Indonesia has been testing Sinovac's vaccine since August.
The doses were transported via a charter plane from Garuda Indonesia Airways, packaged inside special storage containers to maintain the quality of the vaccine. They arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta before being transferred to a pharmaceutical facility in Bandung, West Java.
In an online briefing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was also working to get access to 1.8 million doses of the vaccine by early January 2021.
Case numbers: Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, has reported the highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia. More than 575,000 Covid-19 infections, including 17,740 deaths, have been confirmed in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
