South Korean military and police called in to help contact trace 

Medical workers hoist a patient infected with the coronavirus onto an ambulance in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday, December 7. Kim Young-tae/Yonhap/AP

South Korea's military and police will help with contact tracing efforts as cases surge in the country, the presidential Blue House announced Monday.

President Moon Jae-in ordered the move after 580 local cases were diagnosed on Sunday, according to the Korean Center For Disease Control. Four additional deaths were also reported.

Covid-19 testing centers will have their hours extended into the night and on weekends to encourage testing in the greater Seoul area.

Moon urged anyone who is concerned they may have the virus to get tested immediately, regardless of their symptoms.

In total, South Korea has reported more than 38,000 coronavirus cases, including 549 deaths.