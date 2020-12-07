South Korean military and police called in to help contact trace 

Navajo Nation implements 3-week lockdown as ICUs near capacity
From CNN's Hollie Silverman
The Navajo Nation will implement a stay-at-home lockdown starting Monday, according to a statement released Sunday from the Navajo Health Command Operations Center.
This latest public health emergency order will be in effect for the next three weeks.
The Navajo Nation is a Native American indigenous tribal area that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
It has been hit hard by coronavirus -- the Navajo Nation reported 177 new infections on Sunday, bringing its total number of Covid-19 cases to 17,915, according to a news release from The Navajo Nation's Office of the President and Vice President. No additional deaths were reported, keeping the total number of fatalities at 667.
The Navajo Nation has a population of 173,667, according to Census data.
What the new provisions mean: The lockdown will require all residents to "remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers," the statement said.
The order also reimplements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for three additional weekends.
Navajo Area Indian Health Services (IHS) reported that "nearly all ICU’s beds are at full capacity and other bed space is also filling up quickly due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases." IHS said the health system is at a point where health care providers will have to make "very difficult decisions" due to limited resources. IHS also said this second coronavirus wave "is much more dire and much more severe than the first wave we had in April and May."
The Navajo Nation was also hit hard earlier in the pandemic. In May, the Navajo Nationsurpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate in the US -- a sign of Covid-19's disproportionate impact on minority communities.
From CNN's Brian Rokus, Jeremy Diamond, Sam Fossum and Veronica Stracqualursi
Rudy Giuliani tested negative twice “immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia” and did not experience any symptoms or test positive for Covid-19 until more than 48 hours after his return, the Trump campaign said in a statement Sunday night.
"No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines, found here," the statement said. "Other team members who are defined as having had close contact will be following their physicians’ directives and CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing."
Crisscrossing the country: Giuliani was in Arizona Monday, meeting with some GOP members of the state's legislature to discuss unsubstantiated allegations that the election was fraudulent.
He traveled to Michigan on Wednesday for a state House committee hearing that lasted four and a half hours, during which he was maskless as he pushed misleading claims that the election was stolen from Trump.
He was at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state Senate hearing on the November election. During a break in the hearing, Giuliani removed the mask he was wearing to greet and take pictures with supporters.
"Feeling good":Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, a source familiar confirmed to CNN Sunday. Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he was “getting great care and feeling good,” in his first public comments since President Donald Trump announced on Twitter earlier Sunday that his personal attorney had tested positive for Covid-19.
From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he was “getting great care and feeling good,” in his first public comments since President Donald Trump announced on Twitter earlier Sunday that his personal attorney had tested positive for Covid-19.
It’s unclear when Giuliani received a positive test.
Chinese Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia
From Masrur Jamaluddin in Indonesia and Alice Barnard in Hong Kong
Some 1.2 million doses of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Jakarta, according to the Indonesian government.
The vaccines were received from China's Sinovac Biotech late on Sunday. Indonesia has been testing Sinovac's vaccine since August.
The doses were transported via a charter plane from Garuda Indonesia Airways, packaged inside special storage containers to maintain the quality of the vaccine. They arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta before being transferred to a pharmaceutical facility in Bandung, West Java.
In an online briefing, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was also working to get access to 1.8 million doses of the vaccine by early January 2021.
Case numbers: Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, has reported the highest coronavirus caseload in Southeast Asia. More than 575,000 Covid-19 infections, including 17,740 deaths, have been confirmed in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Tens of millions of people in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area will find themselves under new stay-at-home orders this week in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent hospitals from being overrun.
Roughly 33 million of California's 39 million residents, about 85% of the nation's most populous state, will be under the orders beginning Sunday evening.
Almost 6 million will be under the orders after six Bay Area governments decided not to wait for ICU capacity to fall below that threshold.
As of Sunday, ICU capacity in Southern California, the state's most populous region, had fallen to 10.3%, according to the state's Covid-19 website. In the San Joaquin Valley region, encompassing much of central California, that metric dipped to 6.6%.
The state reported more than 30,000 new cases on Sunday, a record high for California.
The orders take effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and require the closure of businesses like bars, hair salons, museums, movie theaters and indoor recreational facilities. Retail businesses are allowed to stay open at 20% capacity, while restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery service. Travel is prohibited except for essential activities.
Schools that are already open for in-person learning may remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses.
"Our hospitals are already at the brink," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City health commissioner. "And they are just at the brink of becoming so overwhelmed that patients are going to get less than ideal care."
Already stretched thin, experts and health care workers fear things will only get worse, with a potential surge of infections fueled by Thanksgiving travel and gatherings.
Just one week after the holiday, the US has yet to feel the full effects. But Wen said we will see an "exponential rise" in cases in the next few weeks, and she urged Americans do their part to combat the spread of the virus and relieve the strain on hospitals.
"Because otherwise we have a catastrophe on our hands that's worse than any of us can possibly imagine," she said.
December has brought the highest hospitalization numbers in the US since the pandemic began as the virus continues to spread like wildfire.
It took almost 100 days for the US to reach 1 million coronavirus infections after the first cases were confirmed on January 20. But in the first five days of the month, from Tuesday to Saturday, 1,000,882 cases were reported in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
More than 14.7 million confirmed cases had been reported in the US as of Sunday night, and more than 282,200 people have died.
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Sam Fossum and Veronica Stracqualursi
Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced Sunday.
"Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, a source familiar confirmed to CNN.
There have been no additional details provided about his condition, and it is unclear when Giuliani received a positive test for Covid-19. He and his spokeswoman have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.
The former mayor of New York has been crisscrossing the country to battleground states, leading the President's long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, appearing maskless in state capitols, hotel ballrooms and at indoor news conferences in recent weeks. At many of the events, most of the other people in the indoor settings were also not wearing masks.
At some of those events, Giuliani was spotted shaking hands, hugging and taking pictures with people while not wearing a mask.