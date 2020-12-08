World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Nada Bashir, Luke McGee and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 1205 GMT (2005 HKT) December 8, 2020
1 hr 20 min ago

Britain "can’t afford to relax now," PM says during visit to newly-opened London vaccine center

From CNN’s Stephanie Halasz in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Guy's Hospital on December 8 in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Guy's Hospital on December 8 in London. Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Images

As patients across the UK become some of the first in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Tuesday that cases are still rising in some parts of the country, telling citizens that now is not the time to relax.

“It’s amazing to see the vaccine come out, it’s amazing to see this tremendous shot in the arm for the entire nation, but we can’t afford to relax now,” Johnson said during a visit to a newly-opened vaccination center in London. 

“It is important for people to understand that the virus is alas still rising in some parts of the country,” the Prime Minister continued, adding that the vaccine will “gradually make a huge difference” to the national infection rate. 

The UK is the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens against Covid-19, less than a week after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Asked whether he would be receiving the vaccine, the Prime Minister told reporters that he is “not in the priority group” outlined by the British government, but encouraged those who are eligible to take the vaccine. 

“I would just say to all those who are scared, don’t be…you see people take the vaccine this morning, in large numbers, people are going to be taking it in the next few days and and weeks and there is nothing to be nervous about,” Johnson said.

1 hr 26 min ago

Hong Kong tightens social distancing measures to counter fourth virus wave

From CNN's Jadyn Sham and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

People shop at a crowed street market on December 3 in Hong Kong.
People shop at a crowed street market on December 3 in Hong Kong. Isaac Wong/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

Hong Kong has announced new measures to suppress the flow of people amid a fourth wave of Covid-19 in the city.

Starting on Thursday, restaurants will only be allowed to provide takeaway services between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan announced during a press conference. 

Restaurants will be capped at 50% of total seating capacity, while gyms, swimming pools, and sports centers will have to close until at least December 23, Chan added. 

The new measures come as Hong Kong reported another 100 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 95 were locally transmitted.

Chan also announced that the government had approved a legal framework that will give it the power to order individuals to remain at a location when they wait to receive their Covid-19 test results. 

The government will also arrange coaches to transfer all international travelers arriving in Hong Kong from outside of mainland China, Macau, and Taiwan to designated quarantine hotels to minimize the risk of community transmission, Chan said. 

Travelers will also be required to conduct a test either on day 19 or 20 after their arrival to "ensure that even in the rare situation where the incubation period of the virus exceeds that of the quarantine period, nobody will be allowed to go undetected,” she added. 

1 hr 59 min ago

Majority of British adults trust approved Covid-19 vaccine, poll finds

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital on December 8 in London.
A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital on December 8 in London. Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Images

More than half of British adults say they would trust a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved for use, a Savanta ComRes poll for CNN affiliate ITV News reported last week.

Some 57% of people said they trusted a vaccine after approval, compared to 16% who said they would not trust one. Other respondents said they did not know or neither trusted nor distrusted a vaccine.

About four out of 10 (39%) respondents said they would trust a vaccine before it had gained approval, while a quarter (26%) said they would not. About a third (36%) did not know or said they neither trusted nor distrusted a pre-approval vaccine.

Nearly half (47%) of British adults said they were comfortable with Covid vaccines being developed faster than normal. Almost a quarter (23%) said they were not, with the rest of the respondents saying they did not know or were neither comfortable nor uncomfortable.

The pollster surveyed 2,090 British adults from November 20-22, 2020 -- before Tuesday's Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine roll-out in the UK was approved.

The margin of error on the results is +/- 2 percentage points. Responses may not total 100% due to rounding.

2 hr 9 min ago

William Shakespere, 81, is the second person to get Covid-19 vaccine 

From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh and Sharon Braithwaite

William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, at University Hospital on Tuesday, December 8 in Coventry, England.
William Shakespeare, 81, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, at University Hospital on Tuesday, December 8 in Coventry, England. Jacob King/Pool/AP

An 81-year-old man named William Shakespere has become the second person to get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

Shakespere, known to friends as Bill, is a patient on the frailty ward at a hospital in the English city of Coventry, said Lynda Scott, a spokeswoman for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

He had his grandchildren’s artwork nearby as he took the jab on Tuesday and went for a rest not long after.

The UK's National Health Service began its biggest ever immunization campaign as the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was administered to Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old patient early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, George Dyer become one of the first people in London to get the Covid-19 vaccine at Croydon Health Services.

And nurse Joanna Sloan was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

2 hr 44 min ago

Analysis: South Korea and Japan call in the military to fight the coronavirus

Analysis from CNN's James Griffiths

South Korea and Japan have deployed their respective militaries to assist medical staff and help with contact tracing.

In Japan, nurses from the Self-Defense Forces will assist local hospitals in Osaka and Hokkaido prefectures, as the country reported 1,518 new cases Monday -- bringing its total to 164,641, including more than 2,395 deaths.

Last week, Japan recorded its highest-ever number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, a situation Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged was becoming "extremely alarming" as hospitals and medical staff faced being overwhelmed.

Japan has called for an increase in indoor ventilation to reduce the chances of infection, but this is a hard ask in parts of the country that experience freezing temperatures throughout winter, a situation shared by South Korea.

In South Korea, the military and police will help with contact tracing efforts, while testing centers will also extend their hours into the night and on weekends to encourage testing in the greater Seoul area. The country reported 594 cases from Monday -- all but 28 of which were local transmissions -- bringing its total caseload to 38,755, including 552 deaths.

At a briefing Monday, a South Korean health official warned the country was facing its "biggest crisis" since the beginning of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the region:

  • Hong Kong is also experiencing a fourth wave of cases, forcing the cancellation of a planned travel bubble with Singapore as new restrictions are put in place.
  • Taiwanwhich went 200 days without a local transmission, also had a handful of new cases, along with a surge of imported infections, though those patients are all being quarantined.
  • Australia and New Zealand have been among the best at responding to coronavirus, tightening and relaxing restrictions as case numbers have allowed -- thus enabling life to return to relative normality for extended periods.

With Europe and the United States facing a deadly and miserable winter -- albeit with the slight hope of vaccine rollouts in the near future -- eyes will be on whether Asia continues to show a more effective way of managing the pandemic.

Read the full analysis:

South Korea and Japan called in the military to fight Covid. As winter looms, they aren't taking any chances
3 hr 6 min ago

The US has reported its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a week since April

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Empty chairs have been placed in a Lawrence, Massachusetts park to honor coronavirus victims.
Empty chairs have been placed in a Lawrence, Massachusetts park to honor coronavirus victims. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

As the United States nears 15 million reported Covid-19 infections, it's adding case numbers at its fastest rate ever -- and officials are racing to ramp up vaccine protocols as well.

In the past five days, the US has added a million new cases. That brings the total to more than 14.9 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US also reported 15,658 deaths in the past seven days, marking the deadliest week since April.

And for the sixth day in a row, more than 100,000 people are being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country.

"We probably are just going to start seeing the brunt of what it means when you have people traveling and congregating in seemingly innocent settings," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday.
"The situation is that as we enter now from the Thanksgiving holiday season into the Christmas holiday season, it's going to be challenging."

As the impacts of the virus move through the US, state leaders are managing the strain on their hospital systems.

Meanwhile, officials are ramping up efforts to distribute the vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna that are awaiting emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Read the full story:

The US sees its deadliest Covid-19 week since April, with more than 15,600 deaths
3 hr 19 min ago

UK vaccine program is a "turning point" in battle against pandemic, says NHS chief

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens views preparations during a visit ahead of the coronavirus vaccination program roll out, at the Royal Free Hospital in London on Dec. 7.
NHS chief executive Simon Stevens views preparations during a visit ahead of the coronavirus vaccination program roll out, at the Royal Free Hospital in London on Dec. 7. Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The start of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination program marks a “decisive turning point” in the battle against the pandemic, National Health Service chief executive Simon Stevens said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The NHS began its biggest ever immunization campaign as the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was administered to a 90-year-old patient early Tuesday morning. 

“Coronavirus is the greatest health challenge in NHS history, taking loved ones from us and disrupting every part of our lives,” Stevens said. “Hospitals have now cared for more than 190,000 seriously ill COVID-19 patients and have seen beds fill up again in recent weeks.”

Hari Shukla, 87, from Tyne and Wear in England’s north east, will become one of the first people in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

“I’m so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help,” Shukla said in an NHS England news release.

First phase rollout: This week, frontline health and care staff and citizens aged over 80 will begin receiving vaccinations, according to the NHS.

More primary care networks will start delivering the vaccine next week, with staggered phases continuing through December.

“Vaccination centres treating large numbers of patients in sporting venues and conference centres will subsequently stand up when further supplies of vaccine come on stream,” the statement said.

3 hr 40 min ago

Raid on my home won't silence me, former top coronavirus data scientist says

From CNN's Gisela Crespo, Casey Tolan and Curt Devine

Data scientist Rebekah Jones, whose home was raided Monday morning by Florida police, said in an exclusive interview with CNN that this won't stop her from reporting Covid-19 data. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating whether Jones, who was fired by the state Department of Health in May, accessed a state government messaging system without authorization to urge employees to speak out about coronavirus deaths, according to an affidavit by an agent working on the case.

Jones told CNN that after reviewing evidence with her attorneys, she thinks the state is not after her. 

"They didn't take the router in my house," Jones said. "They didn't take a number of laptops in the house that belonged to my son or my husband that could have easily done whatever it is that they think happened. They took my phone, and they took the computer that I use to run my companies. And on my phone is every communication I've ever had with someone who works at the state, who has come to me in confidence and told me things that could get them fired or in trouble like this." 

"I just want to say to all those people right now, if he doesn't know already, (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis will know soon enough that you've been talking to me. So be careful," Jones added. 

The former top coronavirus data scientist at the state health department said she hasn't had access to any agency systems for over six months, adding, "The only direct communication I've ever sent to DOH was through a public op-ed in the Miami Herald asking people to speak out and that was many months ago." 

"DeSantis needs to worry less about what I'm writing about and more about the people who are sick and dying in his state and doing this to me will not stop me from reporting the data. Ever," Jones added. 

Read more about the raid on Jones' home:

Florida police raid home of former state Covid-19 data scientist
3 hr 48 min ago

UK could lift restrictions by spring if enough people get vaccinated, health secretary says

From CNN's Sarah Dean

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the beginning of vaccinations in the country on Tuesday is a "big moment in scientific endeavor".

The UK has started vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, becoming the first Western nation to administer Covid-19 shots outside of clinical trials.

In an interview with Sky News, Hancock noted there is still "an enormous amount of work to do" but believes restrictions may be able to be lifted in spring time, if enough people have been vaccinated.

Hancock said the vaccine "can start to heal this disease right across the world and protect people everywhere".

"It's great news we are the first country in the world to have this clinically authorized and are able to roll out this program. When enough people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 have been vaccinated then of course we can lift the restrictions," Hancock told Sky News.

He urged the public to "hold our nerve and stick together and follow the rules".