Australia to extend restrictions on cruise ships and overseas travel until March 2021

Australia will extend restrictions on overseas travel until March next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's Health Minister Greg Hunt said Tuesday.

The restrictions limit cruise vessels' movement and outbound international travel. Retail stores at international airports in Australia are also subject to restrictions in their operations.

Hunt said the government has advised extending the restrictions on overseas travel until March 17, 2021, because the pandemic has posed "an unacceptable public health risk."

Australia's Governor General David Hurley will consider the proposed extension within this week, Hunt said.

"The Australian Government is working closely with state and territory agencies and the cruise industry, to develop a framework for the staged resumption of cruise ships in a manner that is proportionate to the public health risk," he added.