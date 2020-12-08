UK could lift restrictions by spring if enough people get vaccinated, health secretary says

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the beginning of vaccinations in the country on Tuesday is a "big moment in scientific endeavor".

The UK has started vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, becoming the first Western nation to administer Covid-19 shots outside of clinical trials.

In an interview with Sky News, Hancock noted there is still "an enormous amount of work to do" but believes restrictions may be able to be lifted in spring time, if enough people have been vaccinated.

Hancock said the vaccine "can start to heal this disease right across the world and protect people everywhere".

"It's great news we are the first country in the world to have this clinically authorized and are able to roll out this program. When enough people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 have been vaccinated then of course we can lift the restrictions," Hancock told Sky News.

He urged the public to "hold our nerve and stick together and follow the rules".