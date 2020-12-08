The UK approved a Covid-19 vaccine before the US. Here's why.

The UK began administering the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside clinical trials today, just days after the country approved the vaccine last week.
The US has not yet approved any coronavirus vaccine: The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss Pfizer's application for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, but FDA officials say their decisions on the vaccine could come days to weeks after the meetings — it depends on what questions come up.
So why was the UK first? The vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the UK by its independent regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which has played a crucial part in the process.
The MHRA began a rolling review of Pfizer and BioNTech data from October, with each "package" of data reviewed as soon as it became available. This allowed regulators to examine the data in detail before a final authorization application was submitted.
According to the MHRA, a rolling review "can be used to complete the assessment of a promising medicine or vaccine during a public health emergency in the shortest time possible."
This approach helped accelerate the authorization process and a formal review of all the necessary information began in the UK on Nov. 23, leading to last week's approval announcement.
"I think the advantage is that the MHRA has been undertaking a rolling review, which means that as Pfizer accumulated data on how they manufactured the vaccine ... MHRA could keep pace with that," David Salisbury, associate fellow in Chatham House's Global Health Programme, told CNN. "That has allowed the MHRA to be nimble and keep pace."