The UK approved a Covid-19 vaccine before the US. Here's why.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summed it up on Monday: "We are down to the wire."

If there is going to be a stimulus deal, if millions of Americans who depend on expanded unemployment benefits are going to continue getting that help, Congress has to come to an agreement and soon.

Here's a look at where stimulus negotiations stand:

The sticking point: The issue for the bipartisan group is liability insurance. That's why you didn't see them unveil legislative text Monday, and it is why the group talked again into the night for several hours. For months, including liability protection was standing in the way of the talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and it is still standing in the way of benefits for millions of Americans.

This is the item that Republicans are insisting on, not unlike how Democrats have been pushing for months to ensure state and local governments get another round of funding. Democrats know they don't get state and local funding without finding a path forward on liability and Republicans know they don't get liability without something for state and local.

Aides say the meeting Monday night was productive and it served as an opportunity for members to vent and lay out each party's side of the liability issue. But there still isn't a resolution.

Areas of potential compromise: It's possible that if senators can't find an agreement, the bipartisan group could decide to take out state and local and liability and move forward without them. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told CNN that Monday night. McConnell on the floor Monday told Democrats that Congress does "not need to resolve every one of our differences to get badly needed relief out the door."

The big question is, could you actually get enough Democrats to vote for a package that did not include state and local funding? Most members I've asked about this have said they can't agree to anything without it.

Where most lawmakers do agree:

Funding for vaccine distribution

Another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses

Funding for schools

Continuation of long-term unemployment benefits so individuals can get the benefits for 39 weeks instead of just 26

Extending the eviction moratorium

What could come next: Now that there is an extra week on the congressional calendar, some of the pressure might be off the bipartisan group to come up with a deal so quickly.

The reality is that the momentum visible last week was a direct result of pressure folks were feeling with the Dec. 11 spending deadline. This stimulus package was always going to be attached to the long-term spending deal and with that deadline kicked off until Dec. 18, there is more time.

More time can be good in that it gives negotiators room to find a middle ground and in this case it gives a group of lawmakers who are operating without committees, time to write a bill. But, it can also backfire. Congress operates best and most efficiently when its back is against the wall. More time means that these talks can drag out, giving people more time to nitpick and change their minds.

