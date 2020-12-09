World
Coronavirus pandemic

Live

Biden's transition

Live

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Adam Renton, Eoin McSweeney, Nada Bashir, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:06 p.m. ET, December 9, 2020
39 Posts
37 min ago

Delta CEO says nearly 700 people are on the no-fly list over mask policy

From CNN’s Pete Muntean

A Delta Air Lines plane lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, on October 19. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
A Delta Air Lines plane lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, on October 19. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In a new memo to employees, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 700 people have now been placed on its no-fly list for refusing to comply with the airline's mask policy.

The new number an increase from the Delta’s last update on Nov. 12, when the carrier said about 500 passengers had been banned from flying since the start of the pandemic.

Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights on May 4. All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.

President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed yesterday his call for a federal mask mandate during the first 100 days of his administration including on planes, trains and buses. 

46 min ago

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

From CNN’s Paula Newton in Ottawa

Health Canada, the department of Canada's government responsible for the country's federal health policy, approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine under emergency approval Wednesday, indicating in its authorization that there were some "conditions."

More informations is expected at an afternoon news conference where technical details about the vaccine roll out will be outlined.

Canada started a “dry-run” of distribution this week throughout the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that Canada would receive an initial shipment of 249,000 doses by the end of the year, and he expects Canada’s first vaccinations to occur sometime next week.

42 min ago

Three California counties have no ICU capacity, health department says

From CNN’s Stella Chan and Sarah Moon

At least three California counties in one of the regions in a stay-at-home order has 0% intensive care unit capacity available, according to data from the state department of public health. 

“Whenever the ICUs get full, it’s really hard to move patients through the emergency department. It’s really hard for us to provide efficient services,” Dr. Rais Vohra said, an emergency physician who serves as the interim public health officer for Fresno County.

Vohra emphasized how dire the situation is, adding that working on the frontlines "gives you a very eye opening perspective."

“I know that those who aren’t in the medical field may not understand or quite grasp just how dire the situation is, but all the things you’re hearing about – how impacted our hospitals are, about how dire the situation with our ICUs is – it’s absolutely true and that really is the reason that we want everyone to stay home as much as possible,” he said.

Vohra warned that 10-15% of all infected cases will need to visit an emergency department and some will require hospitalization and therefore will be a strain on services at hospitals for all patients, including those not battling Covid-19. 

According to information from the California Department of Public Health:

  • Fresno has nine available ICU beds. 
  • Kings County has zero ICU beds available. 
  • Madera county has one bed available.

The counties are part of the San Joaquin Valley Region which is under a three-week state mandated stay-home order triggered last weekend by the low number of ICU beds available.

CNN has reached out to the health departments in Kings and Madera counties for comment.

43 min ago

Fauci: "I think everybody uniformly needs to admit that we have a real problem"

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at a hearing on September 23 in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at a hearing on September 23 in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday said that for America to start flattening the Covid-19 curve and follow the pattern of Europe, everyone needs to admit and own the problem.

“I think everybody uniformly needs to admit that we have a real problem. We’ve got to own the problem,” Fauci told BBC World News’ Katty Kay at the 2020 Bloomberg American Health Summit. “If you don’t own the problem, you’re never going to fix the problem.”

In some parts of the country, there is almost denial, Fauci said – people thinking that the pandemic isn’t a big deal, that it’s fake news, or that it’s a hoax.

“It’s not. It’s real. The numbers are absolutely real,” Fauci said, pointing out that there are record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“We have a serious issue,” he said, coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday and leading up to the Christmas and Hanukkah season.

50 min ago

More than 286,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Amanda Watts

There have been at least 15,186,244 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 286,461 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 21,085 new cases and 212 reported deaths.

48 min ago

New York City adds nearly 200 Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

A person is tested for Covid-19 in Queens, New York, on November 18.
A person is tested for Covid-19 in Queens, New York, on November 18. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York City is reporting 196 hospital admissions, “right up on” the city set threshold of 200, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. 

“We got to keep fighting back to get and stay under that threshold, it is so important,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“Our hospitals are doing a great job, they are using techniques and approaches that they learned from the spring that are much more effective now so hospitals are handling the challenges very very well and that’s really important,” he said. “But that number is still higher than we need it to be.”

The new indicator, hospital admissions per 100,000 people on a 7-day average, is 2.34, the mayor said. 

“That is still too high,” he said, reminding the city wants to be under 2.

The city is reporting 2,738 Covid-19 cases on a 7-day average, which now includes probable cases. “Way too high,” de Blasio said.

The percent positivity of New York City residents on a 7-day rolling average is 4.81%, and while that’s under the 5% threshold “we got to work hard to keep pushing that number down,” he said. 

1 hr 42 min ago

Defense Department to receive almost 44,000 vaccine doses early next week

From CNN's Ryan Browne

The Department of Defense is expected to receive “just under 44,000 doses” of the Pfizer vaccine early next week, according to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery.

“In the coming days we expect the department to receive its first allotment of the vaccine,” McCaffery said.

He confirmed the prioritization plan for Defense Department personnel, saying that the prioritization was based off CDC guidance and the Pentagon’s task force recommendations.

The vaccine “is voluntary for everyone” Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, the Defense Health Agency director said, due to it having only received emergency use authorization.

“The Department is strongly encouraging everyone to take it,” Place said.

Where is it being sent: Over a dozen military installations in the US, Europe and Asia were selected to receive the vaccine.

Place said those locations were chosen due their having cold storage capability, significant medical staff, and large populations.

Remember: The US FDA has not yet approved a coronavirus vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet tomorrow to discuss Pfizer’s application for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

1 hr 51 min ago

Here is what is included in the bipartisan group's Covid-19 stimulus proposals

From CNN's Lauren Fox

A Covid-19 self-testing site is set up at Penn Station in New York on December 4. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A Covid-19 self-testing site is set up at Penn Station in New York on December 4. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

With nine days left until the spending deadline, lawmakers are negotiating another Covid-19 stimulus bill.

A summary of what is included in the proposals, obtained by CNN, shows what the bipartisan group is working on. But, these summaries do not include a detailed explanation of how the group is planning to distribute $160 billion in state and local aid or how it will handle liability provisions. 

Here is some of what is included in the bill (Remember: This list isn’t exhaustive, but a sampling of what the bill includes):

On unemployment

  • $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits for 16 weeks
  • An extension of unemployment benefits for gig workers
  • An extension of program that allows people to remain on unemployment for 39 weeks instead of 26 weeks

On small businesses

  • $300 billion to the Small Business Association to provide another round of PPP loans for businesses with fewer than 300 employees that experienced demonstrated revenue losses because of the pandemic

On transportation 

  • Transportation funding for Amtrak, airports, bus companies and an extension of the payroll support program for frontline aviation workers

On health care

  • $35 billion for health care providers, including $7 billion for rural health and $1 billion for tribal health care facilities
  • $6 billion for vaccine distribution
  • $7 billion in testing and tracing grants for states and localities and an additional $2 billion for nursing homes.

On Education

  • $82 billion for education providers
  • An extension of student loan payment freeze through April 30, 2021

Other programs:

  • $25 billion to states and localities for rental assistance
  • A 15% increase in SNAP benefits for individuals for 4 months
  • $13 billion for farmers, ranchers affected by the pandemic
  • $10 billion for childcare providers struggling amid the pandemic
  • $6 billion in broadband grants

What's missing from this proposal Details on what the plan is exactly for state and local funding and liability. Under the liability section it says “ agreement in principle as the basis for good faith negotiations.”

2 hr 14 min ago

Stocks open higher on stimulus hopes

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

US equities opened higher on Wednesday on investor hopes that Congress will pass another round of government stimulus before the holidays is boosting the market. 

At the same time, investors are concerned about the worsening spread of Covid-19 that could lead to another shutdown of businesses given various states have already tightened restrictions.

Here's where things opened: 

  • The Dow opened 0.4%, or 108 points, higher.
  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite opened up 0.1%.

If the S&P and the Nasdaq finish in the green, they will reach fresh record highs.