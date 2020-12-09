Delta CEO says nearly 700 people are on the no-fly list over mask policy

A Delta Air Lines plane lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, on October 19. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In a new memo to employees, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 700 people have now been placed on its no-fly list for refusing to comply with the airline's mask policy.

The new number an increase from the Delta’s last update on Nov. 12, when the carrier said about 500 passengers had been banned from flying since the start of the pandemic.

Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights on May 4. All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.

President-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed yesterday his call for a federal mask mandate during the first 100 days of his administration including on planes, trains and buses.