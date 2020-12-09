Two vaccinated UK health workers suffer allergic reaction, prompting new advice

Health officials in England are advising people with a “significant history of allergic reactions” not to have the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after two health workers who received the jab on the first day of roll-out on Tuesday suffered allergic reactions.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” according to a statement from Stephen Powis, the national medical director for the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

"Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenalineauto-injector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine," the MHRA advices states.

On Tuesday the United Kingdom become the world's first nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a fully vetted and authorized Covid-19 shot, a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic.

The logistical challenges of manufacturing and distributing tens of millions of vaccines mean the roll-out will be gradual, with the most vulnerable people and health care workers first in line.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told UK media on Tuesday morning that the vaccine "will gradually make a huge, huge difference."