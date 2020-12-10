A key FDA panel meets at 9 a.m. ET to discuss authorizing Pfizer's vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

There's not much suspense going into Thursday's meeting of the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers, who will discuss emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.
The EUA is widely expected and has been telegraphed with unusual frankness from the top of the FDA on down. But, the FDA has promised to listen to the advice of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
Here are key things to know about today's meeting:
- Who is on the panel? The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is made up of independent vaccine experts, infectious disease specialists, industry representatives and a consumer representative — 17 regular members and 13 temporary voting members.
- What is expected to happen today? The panel is expected to vote on a recommendation to the FDA on an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vote doesn't mean the vaccine is authorized immediately. The decision comes from the FDA, which typically follows the advisory committee's recommendation.
- What main points will they consider? The only real questions will be about whether the advisers recommend restrictions to the EUA — perhaps leaving children off the lIst for now, for example. They'll also discuss how to conduct the post-EUA safety surveillance and whether to offer the shot to clinical trial volunteers who got placebo doses.
- What comes next? The FDA will then decide on whether or not to issue an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. The FDA EUA allows shipping to begin, but shots still can’t be administered until the CDC advisory committee recommends the vaccine. In anticipation of an EUA, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has scheduled emergency meetings for Friday and Sunday. This committee — which is separate from FDA's advisory committee — will recommend whether the CDC should offer the vaccine to the American public. After the CDC accepts that recommendation, Pfizer shots may start to be administered.
