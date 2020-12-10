A key FDA panel meets at 9 a.m. ET to discuss authorizing Pfizer's vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

from NBC

It’s possible that the US Food and Drug Administration could issue advisories similar to the UK in regard to people with allergies, if and when the Pfizer vaccine receives authorization, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Thursday. But FDA’s initial assessment, he said, is that the vaccine meets their criteria.

“We’re working with our UK partners now to understand exactly what happened with respect to those reactions. We take this seriously,” Hahn told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

Hahn said one of the reasons that they do “such a careful review, line by line, of the patient data is because our label around a vaccine will not just say who should get it, but who should not receive the vaccine.”

Guthrie then asked if allergic reactions like the ones in the UK were seen in the clinical trials.

Hahn said that was being discussed today – “so stay tuned for that.”

“What I can tell you is that the side effects associated with the vaccines are very carefully recorded,” he said. FDA data was put out on Tuesday and will be discussed in the meeting Thursday.