Germany struggles to contain surge in new infections as deaths continue to climb

Workers at a funeral home close a coffin with a body of a Covid-19 victim during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany on Dec. 7. Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Germany reported 440 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control and prevention agency.

The day before, the country reported its highest number of Coivid-19 deaths in a single day, with 590 fatalities reported Wednesday.

At least 20,372 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany, the public health agency's data showed.

The RKI recorded 23,679 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 1,242,203.

Germany is struggling to contain a surge in new coronavirus infections. Speaking in the German parliament Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that nationwide restrictions brought in on Nov. 2 had not proven effective enough, with too many people now dead or in intensive care units with Covid-19.

Merkel urged federal state leaders to start the Christmas holidays sooner, on Dec. 16 rather than Dec. 19, to help people limit contact with others and allow them to isolate for longer before seeing older relatives.