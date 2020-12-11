Germany records its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic

Thomas "Tiny" Lister Jr. attends the premiere of "Sister" during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival on April 25, 2014 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr., also known as “Tiny,” was found dead in his home on Thursday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, his manager Cindy Cowan confirmed to CNN.

According to Cowan, the 62-year-old actor started feeling sick last Thursday, but his symptoms “got really bad, really quick.”

He couldn’t breathe and felt very weak, she said. “It literally went so fast," Cowan added.

Lister was supposed to visit a set for a new movie on Sunday, however he called Friday to cancel because he was feeling too weak and had a hard time breathing, according to Cowan.

“Tiny doesn’t miss movies; he took it very seriously,” said Cowan.

The actor then canceled plans for a panel scheduled on Wednesday for a TV festival via Zoom, according to Cowan. Calls to Lister also went unanswered.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Lister’s Marina del Rey home on Thursday afternoon when “friends and business associates of Mr. Lister hadn’t heard from him since the night before and were concerned about his wellbeing.”

When deputies entered the home, they found Lister dead.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the sheriff’s department said.

The death is still under investigation, according to the release.

Lister was best known for his role as Deebo in the “Friday” movie franchise alongside rapper Ice Cube. He also appeared with Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Entertainment movie “No Holds Barred.”