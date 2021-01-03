US has administered more than 4 million vaccine doses, according to the CDC
More than four million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the CDC Covid Data Tracker reported that 13,071,925 doses had been distributed and 4,225,756 had been administered.
Distributed doses and administered doses include both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
India formally approves two Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use
India has formally approved the use of two Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use, one made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other developed locally, the country's Drugs Controller General said in a Sunday briefing.
"After adequate examination ... vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations," said VG Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Both vaccines will have to be administered in two doses and are to be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), he added.
The Serum Institute of India has been producing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in India, while Indian biotech company Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the announcement a "decisive turning point" on Twitter.
“DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and Covid-free nation," he wrote. "Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators."
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, said all the risks the Institute took with stockpiling the vaccine have finally paid off.
"India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks."
Last month, Bharat Biotech, the private company developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that the vaccine "demonstrated acceptable safety profile and high immune response. . . No serious (grade 3-4) adverse events were reported."
The background: India has reported the second most coronavirus cases in the world,trailing only the United States.
The first phase of its vaccination plan covers 300 million people -- almost as many as the entire US population. India conducted a nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drill on Saturday ahead of plans for mass vaccinations, India's state-run broadcaster Doordarshan reported.
Wyoming Governor says bars and restaurants can resume late night service after decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations
Bars and restaurants in Wyoming can return to “normal operating hours” on January 9, the state's governor announced Saturday.
“Effective January 9, updated health orders permit bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” Governor Mark Gordon said in a press release, Saturday.
The decision was made after Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased across the state.
Gyms are also allowed to increase the number of attendees from 10 to 25, according to the statement.
“I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone," Gordon said. "We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open."
Wyoming has 38,163 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 438 deaths, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Israel mulls tightening Covid restrictions even as vaccination program powers ahead
Israel’s Health Minister says current lockdown restrictions need tightening if the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is to be slowed, even as the country continues to charge forward with its vaccination program.
Friday saw the administration of the one millionth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel, meaning that more than 10% of the country has now received the first of two doses of the vaccine.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing a tough re-election battle in March, hailed the announcement as record-breaking, exclaiming, “we are ahead of the entire world.”
But, as latest figures released Saturday evening showed the number of new Covid-19 cases at their highest level for nearly three months, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned of the more immediate need to control the disease’s spread.
"In view of a significant and alarming increase in morbidity and the number of serious patients, and the discovery of mutations, Health Minister Edelstein intends to bring forward a government resolution calling for a full closure for a short period of two weeks,” a statement from the Ministry said.
Even though Israel entered its third lockdown a week ago, there is a widespread sense that it is neither being closely adhered to, nor widely enforced. Among possible additional measures the government could take would be to increase the amount of schooling that takes place online.
Houston Covid-19 vaccine appointment line overwhelmed after 250,000 calls
A phone line set up for members of the public to schedule vaccination appointments in Houston was temporarily overwhelmed Saturday after it was inundated with hundreds of thousands of calls.
Around 250,000 people called the Houston Health Department Covid-19 call center to make an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine, according toHouston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
The high volume of calls led to technical issues forcing the health department to switch to an on-site appointment system. The call center has since re-opened, according to Turner.
"We are working efficiently to vaccinate eligible frontline employees and vulnerable Houstonians," said Turner in a press release. "The virus has taken a toll, especially among the elderly and black and brown communities. The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe consequences."
The State of Texas' distribution plan prioritizes people 65 and older and people 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition, putting them at increased risk.
US has now reported more than 350,000 Covid-19 deaths
The United States has now surpassed 350,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
So far today the US has reported 2,398 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 350,186 deaths, according to JHU.
Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban on travelers arriving by air and sea
Saudi Arabia will lift a ban on travelers first put in place following the identification of a new Covid-19 variant in the United Kingdom last month, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
Air and sea travel will resume on Sunday, January 3, according to SPA, which said that travelers from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and other countries where the variant has been detected will need to have been out of those countries for 14 days and present a negative PCR test to enter Saudi Arabia.
New Zealand to require US and UK travelers to test negative for coronavirus before departing
New Zealand will require all travelers from the United States and the United Kingdom to obtain a negative Covid-19 test result before departing for the country, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.
The new measures, which will be implemented from January 15, will "provide another layer of protection for New Zealand from Covid-19," the ministry said.
Currently, passengers arriving from both countries are required to be tested within 24 hours of their arrival, it added.
As of Saturday night Eastern Time, New Zealand has reported 2,162 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Universi ty.
Larry King has been hospitalized with Covid-19
Talk show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King has Covid-19, according to a source close to the family.
King, 87, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, the source said. Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit him, according to the source.
His own medical issues inspired him to start the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit aimed at helping those without health insurance afford medical care.
King hosted CNN's "Larry King Live" for 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.