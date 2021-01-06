Portugal reports record 10,027 Covid-19 infections, as president goes into isolation

Health workers talk in the Covid-19 ward at Curry Cabral hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 18. Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Portuguese health authorities have reported 10,027 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase since the pandemic started.

It is the first time the daily number of infections has gone above 10,000.

The previous daily record was 7,627 new infections, which were reported on December 31.

In total, 446,606 people in Portugal have been diagnosed with the disease since the global outbreak reached the country.

The record daily increase comes as the 72-year-old Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was forced to go into isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the Portuguese presidency on Wednesday. The president had been in contact with the staff member on Monday,

Portugal has also reported an additional 91 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7,377 people in the country have died since the pandemic started.