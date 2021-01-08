Germany reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll  

A medical worker takes a nose swab sample from a young woman for a Covid-19 test in Berlin, on January 7. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany's Covid-19 death toll increased by 1,188 in the past 24 hours -- a new single-day record -- according to the country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The previous record was 1,129 fatalities reported on December 30.

The RKI said Friday morning that 31,849 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the country in the previous 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,866,887. At least 38,795 people have died due to Covid-19 in Germany so far.

Lockdown measures: Earlier this week, Germany's government announced it will extend the country's national lockdown until the end of the month and will further tighten restrictions on movement and contact in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new measures, all non-essential stores, restaurants, schools and nurseries will be required to remain shut until January 31. Citizens will only be permitted to meet with one other person outside of their own household.