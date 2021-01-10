United States reports over 130,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations

Douglas Magee, 78, a retired Army officer and resident of the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson, right, is inoculated by Brent Myers, a CVS pharmacist, in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 9. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

President-elect Joe Biden’s team is confident that if they release all available doses of Covid-19 vaccine immediately, people will be able to complete the two-dose regimen as planned, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board says.

“I want to be very clear that we are not recommending that the second dose be delayed, so people should still get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 21 days, of the Moderna vaccine at 28 days,” Gounder told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Saturday.

So long as there are not any manufacturing glitches, we're confident that the supply of vaccine will be there when people return for their second dose,” she added.

Gounder said that having a second dose ready for each person who receives their first dose could lead to vaccines sitting on the shelves, and the new plan aims to simplify distribution.

In a sense, we've been getting in our own way, making things overly complicated,” she said.

“What we're really trying to do is just get doses out as quickly as possible, simplify the tracking that's necessary here, and we have faith that the supply will meet the need in this case,” Gounder added.