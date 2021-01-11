WHO welcomes China's decision to allow entry to team investigating virus origins

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it welcomes China's announcement earlier today, which stated that a WHO team investigating the origins of Covid-19 would arrive in the country on Thursday.
China's announcement effectively greenlights the team's entry into the country. It comes after Beijing blocked the arrival of the global experts last week as the necessary permissions to enter China had not been approved.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time that he was "very disappointed," in a rare rebuke from the UN health agency.
In Monday's statement, spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that the WHO looks "forward to working closely with our Chinese counterparts on this critical mission to identify the source of the virus and its route of introduction to the human population."
Gaining access: For months, WHO officials have been negotiating with Beijing to allow a team of global scientists access to key sites to investigate the origin of the virus -- first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 -- and its likely jump from an unidentified host species to humans.
In May, WHO agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the pandemic after more than 100 countries signed a resolution calling for an independent probe.