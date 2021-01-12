Ireland's Covid-19 infection rate was world's highest last week, researchers find

People wearing face masks are seen inside a tram in Dublin, Ireland on January 6. Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Ireland recorded the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the world last week, according to statistics from Our World in Data, an online scientific publication based at the University of Oxford.

In the seven days leading up to January 10, Ireland reported 1,322.92 Covid-19 cases per 1 million people, the statistics showed, placing it above any other country over the same period.

Ireland has been facing a worsening Covid-19 outbreak: Last Friday, it reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,248 new cases, according to a statement from the country's Health Department.

The country has further tightened its lockdown measures since last week -- including closing non-essential construction sites, schools, and childcare services.

Ireland has reported a total of 152,539 Covid-19 cases and 2,352 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.