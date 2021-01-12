World
House pushes for Trump's removal

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Ivana Kottasová, Florence Davey-Attlee and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:49 p.m. ET, January 12, 2021
2 hr 38 min ago

Scientists worry mutation in coronavirus variant first spotted in South Africa might decrease vaccine efficacy

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

A health worker prepares to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on October 22, 2020.
A health worker prepares to conduct a Covid-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on October 22, 2020. Luca Sola/AFP/Getty Images

Scientists have identified an "escape mutant" that may decrease the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

The mutation — called E484K — has been found in a variant of the coronavirus first spotted in South Africa two months ago. That variant has now spread to 12 other countries.

Penny Moore, associate professor at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa, called the mutation "alarming." 

"We fear this mutation might have an impact, and what we don't know is the extent of the impact," she said.

E484K is called an "escape mutant" because it's been shown it might be able to escape some of the antibodies produced by the vaccine. 

Moore and other scientists who are studying the E484K mutation still have to complete their work in the lab to see if the vaccine is less effective against this new variant.

They expect to announce their results in the next few weeks.

Based on what they've seen so far, they say they highly doubt E484K will render the coronavirus vaccines useless. Rather, they think there's a possibility the mutation — on its own or in combination with other mutations — could decrease the efficacy of the vaccine against the variant.

2 hr 50 min ago

US adds more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

The United States reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

So far today, 4,022 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins. At least 380,365 people have died in the US from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.  

At least 22,825,766 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US since the pandemic started.

At least 27,696,150 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 9,327,138 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2 hr 56 min ago

States need more money, and fast, to speed vaccine rollout, infectious diseases group says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

States need more money, and they need it quickly, to help speed the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the Infectious Diseases Society of America said Tuesday.

Changes in vaccine policy announced by the federal government earlier Tuesday will help, the group said. Operation Warp Speed said it would stop holding back half of the vaccine supply to ensure people get second doses. US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also urged states to start vaccinating everyone 65 and older, as well as people with underlying conditions. He also said states should start setting up mass vaccination sites and move out of hospitals alone.

Those announcements are an “important step,” IDSA said, but not enough. A new bill signed by President Trump late last month will get $8 billion to states for vaccine distribution – months after states asked for it.

“Although nearly half of the funding allocated in the recent spending bill has reached states, the remainder must be expeditiously distributed to states and local health departments in order to address obstacles such as limited staffing, supplies and space that preclude getting the vaccine to the people. The new Congress should stand ready to quickly consider additional funding as needs evolve,” IDSA president Dr. Barbara Alexander said.

“As vaccination across our country is accelerated, timely and adequate supply chains will be critical to evidence-based dosing. Federal authorities must be prepared to strengthen support for the manufacture of new doses to ensure the vaccine can be provided in accordance with emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Transparency and advance notice of vaccine supplies will be critical to planning,” she added.

And clear communication is key to making sure people understand and accept vaccine policies, she said.

3 hr 11 min ago

California sees glimmer of improvement in hospitalizations

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A LifeLine Ambulance arrives at the CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 5.
A LifeLine Ambulance arrives at the CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 5. Damian Dovarganes/AP

California is seeing a glimmer of guarded optimism in what Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly called the “biggest sign that things are beginning to flatten or improve.”

Hospital admissions over the past two days are down by about 1,000 to approximately 2,500 patients being checked in. Before that around 3,500 patients were admitted each day.

Though Ghaly said he wouldn’t “declare victory in any way,” he is pleased to see less impact at the moment, especially for the hospital systems that have been overwhelmed by the tsunami of Covid-19 patients.

California’s health officials are revamping vaccine rollout plans, and will issue new guidance within 24 hours, Ghaly announced today. The state’s vaccine advisory group is working on recommendations today to align with new federal guidance. Ghaly said the revised guidelines will be applied statewide, not county by county.

To date, California has received nearly three million Covid-19 vaccine doses, though only about 25% have been administered. According to Ghaly’s estimate, fewer than 100,000 health care workers have received both needed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mass vaccination sites are being set up at a number of sites, including Disneyland, and more are expected to be announced this week, as providers are pressed to ensure that all doses are administered.

“By all means, don’t waste vaccine,” Ghaly urged.

4 hr 9 min ago

UK coronavirus variant has now been found in at least 50 countries

From CNN’s Michael Nedelman

Caution tape sits in front of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home on December 30, 2020 in Simla, Colorado. A Colorado National Guard soldier who was deployed at an ongoing COVID outbreak at the nursing home tested positive for a COVID-19 variant.
Caution tape sits in front of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home on December 30, 2020 in Simla, Colorado. A Colorado National Guard soldier who was deployed at an ongoing COVID outbreak at the nursing home tested positive for a COVID-19 variant. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A new variant of coronavirus first discovered in the UK – known as  B.1.1.7 or VOC 202012/01 – has been found in at least 50 countries, as well as in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the World Health Organization.

Experts say that while the variant appears to be more transmissible than other strains, there is no evidence it’s deadlier or causes more severe disease.

“Since first detected on 14 December 2020, VOC 202012/01 has been detected in 50 countries, territories and areas across five of the six WHO regions to date. In England, the variant has been detected in all regions and almost all local authorities,” WHO said in its weekly report on the pandemic.

This is a separate variant from one first identified in South Africa, which has been detected in 20 countries, WHO said.

“It is well known that viruses constantly change through mutation, and so the emergence of new variants is an expected occurrence. Many mutations have no impact on the virus itself while some could be detrimental to the virus and few may result in an advantage to the virus,” WHO said.

In the United States, the variant has been detected in at least 11 states including hotspots like New York, California and Florida.

4 hr 25 min ago

WHO scientists urge more sequencing to find coronavirus variants

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

More scientists in more countries need to be collecting and sequencing samples of coronavirus to help the world keep an eye out for dangerous new mutations, World Health Organization scientists said Tuesday. 

“Our collective goal is to get ahead of the game and have a global mechanism to quickly identify and study variants of concern and understand their implications for disease control efforts,” said Dr. Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, head of WHO’s Research and Development Blueprint. 

“So far an astounding 350,000 sequences have been publicly shared, but most come from just a handful of countries. Improving the geographic coverage of sequencing is critical for the world to have eyes and ears on changes to the virus,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19.

WHO sponsored a virtual meeting of 1,750 experts Tuesday, and said helping increase the global capacity for running genetic sequences of viruses is a priority. 

“Better surveillance and laboratory capacity to monitor strains of concern needs to be accompanied by prompt sharing of virus and serum samples via globally agreed mechanisms so that critical research can be promptly initiated each time,” WHO said in a statement.

Some background: New variants have been spotted in Britain and South Africa that appear to be more easily transmitted, although the pattern of mutations in each do not appear to make the virus otherwise more dangerous.

But scientists note that the more people become infected with coronavirus, the more opportunities it will have to change into new forms, and some of them may end up causing more severe disease.

5 hr 17 min ago

Georgia governor says state is making significant improvement in vaccine distribution

From CNN’s Lindsay Benson and Jason Morris

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on January 12.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on January 12. CNN

Georgia is making “significant progress” in administering the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. 

He said that he “knew there was going to be logistical challenges” to meet the demands for the vaccine rollout, and said they are planning large-scale vaccine distribution sites to help. 

“Our goal is to make sure that we’re getting every dose that we have in an arm. We’ve made great progress since Friday, but we have to make more progress this week,” Kemp said at a news conference with Kathleen Toomey, the state's public health director.

“Over the last week the number of vaccines administered in Georgia has increased by 102,183, which is a 97% increase,” Kemp said, stressing that with Operation Warp Speed they expect to be able to vaccinate all residents in Georgia nursing homes by the end of this month. 

Kemp said he is “encouraged by the obvious demand for the vaccine,” but said he knows it is impossible to vaccinate everyone immediately. 

“Yes the phone lines will be busy, yes the websites will certainly crash. There is simply, vastly more Georgian’s that want the vaccine than can get it today. This is no doubt frustrating,” Kemp said.       

“Thursday of this week will mark one month since we received our first vaccine allocation, and there will continue to be roadblocks ahead as we roll this out. And there will be mistakes made. There will be waiting and many obstacles we will have to work to overcome in the days ahead.  But can also commit to the people of this state that we are working around the clock to get vaccines in arms as quickly and as safely as we can,” he added.

Kemp is asking residents to be patient as the state works to get as many people vaccinated as possible when the supply becomes available from the federal government.  

6 hr 2 min ago

CDC will require all air travelers to US to show negative coronavirus test starting Jan. 26

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Passengers walk through a terminal at Dulles International airport in Dulles, Virginia on December 27, 2020.
Passengers walk through a terminal at Dulles International airport in Dulles, Virginia on December 27, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Air travelers to the US will have to show a negative coronavirus test before they may board a flight, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. The new order takes effect Jan. 26. 

The CDC expressed concern about new variants of the virus that appear to be more transmissible, although dozens of such cases have already been found across the US.

“Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world, and there is evidence of increased transmissibility of some of these variants. With the US already in surge status, the testing requirement for air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public,” the CDC said in a statement.

“Air passengers are required to get a viral test (a test for current infection) within the three days before their flight to the U.S. departs, and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19,” the statement said.

The CDC said the airlines must confirm the negative test and if a passenger doesn't take one, the airline should not let them board.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in the statement that while testing does not eliminate all risk "when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations."

6 hr 57 min ago

More than 9 million people in the US have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, CDC says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox and Michael Nedelman

Nurse Patti Ward inoculates a fire fighter with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at UMass Memorial Hospital in Marlborough, Massachusetts on January 12.
Nurse Patti Ward inoculates a fire fighter with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at UMass Memorial Hospital in Marlborough, Massachusetts on January 12. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

More than 9 million people have received the first dose of their coronavirus vaccine and more than 27 million doses have been distributed, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The CDC’s regular report on vaccine distribution and administration shows 27,696,150 vaccine doses have gone to states and territories and 9,327,128 doses have gone into people’s arms. That means one-third of vaccines that have been delivered have been given to people.

The CDC said 951,774 residents of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated, with nearly 4.4 million doses sent out to the facilities – which were designated to be the first sites covered under vaccine rollout.

Officials of Operation Warp Speed defended the slow rollout of vaccines on Tuesday, saying states were sticking too rigidly to guidance designating health care workers and nursing home residents to be vaccinated first. They said the rollout would speed up soon and asked states to open up vaccination to everyone 65 and older and to younger people with chronic conditions.