Dutch town to test every citizen in bid to halt new variant spread

People construct a Covid-19 testing facility at a sports hall in Bergschenhoek, in the municipality of Lansingerland, The Netherlands, on January 12. Robin Utrecht/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

The Dutch municipality of Lansingerland will test all of its residents from the age of two for Covid-19, following an outbreak in a primary school which included cases of the more transmissible UK variant.

Everyone living in the town, with or without symptoms, will receive an invitation on Wednesday for a test, the town said in a statement. According to the Dutch Statistics Bureau, Lansingerland had 63,267 residents as of November 2020.

Public health authorities want to get a better picture of the spread of the new strain that was first detected in the UK, the statement added. Lansingerland is the first municipality in the Netherlands that is being asked to participate in "risk-oriented large-scale testing."

The Netherlands is currently under a national lockdown and overall case numbers and hospital admissions are declining.