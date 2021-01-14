Germany reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll 

An employee of Magdeburg University Hospital performs an antigen test for the coronavirus on a man in Magdeburg, Germany, on January 12. Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance/Getty Images

Germany has reported its highest single-day coronavirus death toll, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency.

On Thursday, Germany reported 1,244 fatalities, bringing the nationwide death toll to 43,881. It was a record daily rise in Covid-18 deaths, higher than the 1,188 recorded on January 8.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 25,164 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national total to 1,978,590.

On Wednesday, Germany's government signed off on a plan requiring travelers from high risk countries to get tested before entering the country. Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the curbs are needed to guard against the new, more contagious mutation of the virus.

Spahn also said that the country's current lockdown will be extended into February.

More than 750,000 people have been vaccinated in Germany under the country's inoculation program.