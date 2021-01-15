UK announces closure of all travel corridors starting Monday

Medical staff in Magdeburg, Germany, check a delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on January 8. Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images

Germany's Health Ministry said the country's federal and state governments ''noted with regret'' the ''very short notice and unexpected announcement by the [European] Commission and Pfizer'' to limit coronavirus vaccine deliveries temporarily due to modifications at the Puurs Pfizer plant in Belgium.

He made the comments in a statement issued Friday, saying,

"This is all the more so because the company had promised binding delivery dates until mid-February.

The German federal and state governments expect the EU Commission to provide clarity and certainty for further deliveries and delivery dates as quickly as possible in the negotiations with Pfizer.

In any case, it has been promised that the quantities announced for the first quarter will be delivered in full in the first quarter,” the statement concluded.

Nations across the EU are beginning to respond to the changes.

Norway’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Geir Bukholm, said in a statement: "For Norway, this means that in week 3 we will receive 7,800 fewer doses than Pfizer had previously reported."

"We were notified just before 10 a.m. [local] today. We were predicted to receive 43,875 vaccine doses from Pfizer in week 3. Now it looks like we will receive 36,075 doses. We have not yet sent out what we have kept in readiness for such cases and are now able to compensate for this reduction in deliveries with the emergency stockpile we have in Norway. Our current stockpile will be able to compensate for a reduction in the planned deliveries for a few weeks ahead, should the need arise," Bukholm added.

Denmark's Statens Serum Institute also said that they have been told they will receive fewer vaccines.

"The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has today announced that it will deliver fewer covid-19 vaccines to Europe than planned in the coming weeks. It will also affect Pfizer's deliveries to Denmark. How much, however, is not yet known," the statement said. Denmark should have received 59,475 doses of covid-19 vaccine in week 3, it added.

The Institute said it was notified on Friday morning that the change is due to a restructuring in production with a view to increasing capacity in the long term. Pfizer has indicated that they expect to have delivered the promised number of doses by the end of March 2021, the Danish statement said.

"We are in ongoing dialogue with Pfizer about what it will actually mean for deliveries to Denmark, but we expect that this will mean that in the coming time we can vaccinate fewer than first assumed," director of Statens Serum Henrik Ullum Institute said.