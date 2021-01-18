Germany has vaccinated more than 1 million people

Nine people linked to the Australian Open tennis tournament -- including one unnamed player -- have so far tested positive for Covid-19, according to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Andrews announced four new cases connected with the tournament, saying "they are all safely tucked away in quarantine."

Andrews defended the decision to impose strict quarantine measures on the competitors, saying "the virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we", amid claims from some players that they were not made fully aware of quarantine rules ahead of the start of the grand slam event in Melbourne on February 8.

Among those who have been diagnosed with the virus are a coach, a member of the traveling broadcast team and crew who were working on board the flights which brought the tennis players to Melbourne.

How many players are affected? Seventy-two tennis players are in quarantine as a result of being close contacts on charter flights of people who have tested positive.

The players are required to quarantine for two weeks and will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for the 14-day period, until they are medically cleared. They are not eligible to practice.

Tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed on Sunday that the Australian Open will go ahead next month.

Read more about the tennis players in quarantine: