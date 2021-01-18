Shanghai Disneyland rejects allegations it is barring Uyghur visitors under pandemic pretext

People visit the Disneyland amusement park in Shanghai, China, on May 11, 2020. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Disney’s popular Shanghai resort has dismissed allegations that the theme park is denying Uyghur guests entry in the name of Covid prevention, amid growing international criticisms on China’s alleged human rights abuses against its Muslim minorities.

Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement Monday that reports about its discriminatory admission policy were “completely false,” after screenshots taken from a third-party tour package vendor’s online platform were widely shared on social media.

The posts purportedly showed a “special reminder” from Shanghai Disneyland that it had temporarily halted admitting Uyghur guests -- along with other overseas visitors without a mainland Chinese ID -- due to “epidemic control and prevention needs."

This is not an official channel of Shanghai Disney Resort, and the information about Shanghai Disney Resort on it is completely false," the company said in its statement.

"Shanghai Disney Resort is operating normally with enhanced health and safety measures in place. We welcome all guests who have purchased a valid park ticket or pass, hold a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code and a green Health QR Code, and pass the temperature screening located at the resort entrances.”

The company added that it had launched an investigation into the unofficial platform.