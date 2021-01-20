'Long Covid' is a real and pressing concern, warns US National Institutes of Health director

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health, has highlighted the need to understand more about lingering Covid-19 symptoms, and encouraged people to participate in a survey about the experience.
Over 400,000 Americans have lost their lives to Covid-19, Collins wrote in a blog post, “but thousands of others who’ve gotten sick and survived Covid-19 are finding that a full recovery can be surprisingly elusive.”
He described emerging “Long Covid syndrome” as a “real and pressing” public health concern.
Collins noted results from a recent survey from the online Body Politic Covid-19 Support Group and its Patient-Led Research for the virus.
The survey included more than 3,700 self-described “long haulers” and found nearly half couldn’t work full time six months after prolonged symptoms developed. The pre-print survey has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.
“The findings show that, even in those people who don’t require hospitalization for severe Covid-19, the condition’s prolonged symptoms are having a major impact on lives and livelihoods, both here and around the world,” Collins wrote.
“While the number of people affected isn’t yet known, if even a small proportion of the vast numbers of people infected with Covid-19 develop Long Covid syndrome, it represents a significant public health concern.”
More insight is needed into these long-term symptoms, Collins said, urging people to participate in the online survey.