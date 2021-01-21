World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 7:48 a.m. ET, January 21, 2021
5 hr 24 min ago

Group of Peruvian medics on hunger strike amid growing second wave of Covid-19 cases 

From CNN’s Tatiana Arias

A group of Peruvian medics went on hunger strike Tuesday demanding more investment in the health sector and rejecting the country’s handling of the pandemic amid rising cases of Covid-19, according to a statement from Peru’s Social Security National Medical Union (SINAMMSOP) published Wednesday.

About a dozen medics from the national social security union have been protesting outside Peru’s Ministry of Labor, where the group began the hunger strike on Tuesday.

Fiorella Molinelli, the president of Peru’s Health Social Security, has not commented on SINAMMSOP’s demands as of Thursday. She is currently leading government efforts to adapt temporary health and isolation Covid-19 centers to combat the spread of the virus.

The hunger strike comes in addition to numerous protests in different parts of the country since last week, where medics and other health workers are demanding more medical equipment, adjusted salaries and an “increase in the budget for the health sector,” according to the Peruvian Medical Federation.

"Our ICUs are collapsing and we are not receiving any response and we are seeing the indifference of a government that assigns us the budget. We urgently need to acquire this equipment to prevent more Peruvians from dying. The Peruvian state has a constitutional obligation to guarantee the accessibility of health services and right now they are denying access to hospitals because we no longer have the capacity to provide patients with what they need so much," Peruvian nurse Ketty Solier told Reuters Tuesday.

Second wave: Peru is now facing a second wave of Covid-19 cases, according to the country’s Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti.

“We are starting on a second wave (of Covid-19 cases). This wave is rising. I can tell you that we’ve made some calculations and we are more or less right were we were in mid-April, and the figures keep ascending,” Mazzetti said during an interview with local media Monday.

Peru has reported at least 1,073,214 Covid-19 cases, including 39,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

5 hr 59 min ago

California officials say providers can resume administering Moderna vaccine from a specific lot after pause

From CNN Health's Andrea Diaz

Vials of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
Vials of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California health officials have given providers the all-clear to "immediately" resume administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from a specific lot after pausing earlier this week due to possible allergic reactions.

The state's health department previously said it was aware of fewer than 10 people who received shots from the lot and required medical attention.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we recommended that providers pause the distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A on Sunday evening. Yesterday, we convened the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists to examine the evidence collected," state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement Wednesday.
Health experts found "no scientific basis to continue the pause," Pan added.

6 hr 16 min ago

Pandemic expected to top President Biden's priorities on his first full day in office

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

US President Joe Biden has already reversed a decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization.
US President Joe Biden has already reversed a decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is expected to turn his focus straight to Covid-19 on his first full day in the Oval Office, tackling an issue that dominated much of the conversation during the campaign and planning in his transition and one he intends to hone in on right away, sources tell CNN. 

With the fireworks and the speeches over, here are some of the actions that the Biden administration has taken or will be taking to bring the US epidemic under control:

  • US rejoins the WHO: On his first day in office, Biden reversed a decision by the Trump administration to withdraw from the World Health Organization. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the President’s newly-installed chief medical adviser, will speak at a WHO meeting Thursday.
  • Masks mandatory in federal buildings: Biden's first executive orders also mandate the use of face masks while inside federal buildings, a measure designed to slow the spread of the virus.
  • Further executive orders planned: Biden's team says he’ll sign more executive actions on Thursday focusing on the pandemic and guidance on reopening schools and businesses.
  • Public briefings to restart: Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden would resume regular briefings with public health officials in addition to the daily White House press briefings, to help inform the public. Former president Donald Trump ended the briefings in April.
  • Relief package on the horizon: The new administration is still discussing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that Biden wants to muscle through Congress. Biden and his advisers have made it clear they want to see this done in a bipartisan manner, but they’re also acknowledging they’re not taking any options off the table.

As they’re thrown full force into tackling the pandemic, Biden and his advisers say they are clear-eyed about the task ahead and acknowledge how swiftly they need to put words into action on this and so many other issues. Speaking Wednesday night, one administration official said: “We’re here to work.”

6 hr 32 min ago

US reports more than 178,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Joe Sutton in Atlanta

The United States reported 178,255 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to at least 24,434,283 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Another 4,229 virus-related fatalities were also reported Wednesday -- the country's second highest daily total. The Covid-19 death toll in the US now stands at 406,001.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases

Vaccine numbers: At least 35,990,150 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 16,525,281 shots administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

6 hr 56 min ago

Vaccinating all residents 65 and older may take up to 5 months, says California health official

From CNN's Sarah Moon 

Residents at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, California get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on January 8.
Residents at the Emerald Court senior living community in Anaheim, California get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on January 8. Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

It may take up to five months to vaccinate all California residents aged 65 and older at the current rate the state is receiving its doses of the coronavirus vaccine, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday.

Speaking during a state vaccine advisory committee meeting, Pan said that while California has about 6.2 million residents aged 65 and older, the state is only receiving 400,000 to 500,000 doses a week of its current allocation of about 1 million.

In order to vaccinate 70% of the 65+ age group with two doses, she explained that about 8,680,000 doses would be required. 

“We’re estimating anywhere from 20 to 22 weeks,” she said. 

Pan also issued a statement advising providers to continue the use of a specific lot of the Moderna vaccine which was temporarily paused due to possible allergic reactions.

She added that the findings "should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based."

"Members of my family who have qualified to receive the vaccine as health care workers or because of their age have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn," Pan said.
7 hr 14 min ago

China announces travel restrictions to curb coronavirus ahead of Lunar New Year 

From CNN's Beijing bureau

People wearing protective face masks are seen at the Beijing Railway Station on January 19, ahead of the Chinese New Year travel rush.
People wearing protective face masks are seen at the Beijing Railway Station on January 19, ahead of the Chinese New Year travel rush. Wu Hong/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has announced a series of domestic travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the country prepares for mass movement of people to celebrate Lunar New Year. 

Millions of Chinese migrant workers who plan to travel back to the countryside are now required to present a negative Covid test result within seven days of departure.

They include:

  • People from medium- or high-risk areas
  • Quarantine center staff
  • Cold chain food industry workers
  • Transportation workers

People from medium- or high-risk areas are being discouraged from traveling altogether during the holiday. 

Those who do travel and have a negative test result will not have to quarantine on arrival. They will be required to monitor their health with daily temperature and symptoms checks, and undergo two other tests on the seventh and 14th day after arrival. 

The new measures will come into effect from January 28 and last until March 8. 

7 hr 24 min ago

Beijing tightens Covid-19 restrictions as one neighborhood goes into lockdown

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

A staff member in a protective suit transports supplies in a cart in Daxing district of Beijing, China on January 20.
A staff member in a protective suit transports supplies in a cart in Daxing district of Beijing, China on January 20. Chine Nouvelle/SIPA/Shutterstock

All residents in Beijing’s Daxing district have not been allowed to leave the area since Wednesday because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases, according to local officials. 

People wishing to leave the district need to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days, a district notice announced. 

More than 24,000 residents around the infection hotspot in Daxing have also been asked to stay at home until further notice.

Daxing district has reported 11 confirmed cases since Sunday, according to the city’s health commission.

Schools and education facilities across Beijing will need to complete all in-person learning by Saturday, and kindergartens have been shut from today. Meanwhile, University and college students are being discouraged from leaving Beijing unless absolutely necessary. 

New cases: China’s National Health Commission reported 144 new Covid-19 cases across the country on Wednesday, including 18 imported infections. Among the 126 locally transmitted cases, 68 were reported in Heilongjiang, 33 in Jilin, 20 in Hebei, two in Beijing, two in Shanxi and one in Shandong. 

Additionally, 113 asymptomatic infections were reported nationwide, 16 of which were imported. China counts asymptomatic cases separately.

7 hr 47 min ago

Biden reverses Trump's decision to leave WHO

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20.
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

The White House released US President Joe Biden's letter reversing the Trump administration's decision to leave the World Health Organization after the new US leader was sworn in on Wednesday.

In the letter, Biden writes, "The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security." 

US re-engagement: US diplomats around the world have already been notified of changes they must make as they conduct American diplomacy after Biden signed a series of executive orders tonight.   

The first department wide memo sent by Acting Secretary of State Dan Smith instructed all US diplomats to re-engage with WHO and halt any staff drawdown at the UN health agency, according to the memo reviewed by CNN. 

The memo was sent shortly after Biden signed a series of executive orders, including one to reverse former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from WHO. 

“The United States will re-engage with the World Health Organization (WHO), and resume regular engagement of US government personnel with the organization. The United States also reverses its decision to recall US government personnel from secondments to WHO,” Smith wrote on Wednesday evening.

The US had been in the process of withdrawing staff at WHO in the final months of the Trump administration. That withdrawal will now be halted and reversed. 

7 hr 47 min ago

White House press secretary outlines Covid parameters for Biden administration

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jason Hoffman 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a news briefing at the White House on January 20.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a news briefing at the White House on January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

The White House will require daily testing for coronavirus and N95 masks for staffers in a bid to model good pandemic behavior, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

She said the new rules also include stringent requirements on social distancing.

Psaki said President Joe Biden "has asked us also to be models to the American people" -- a contrast to the previous administration, which largely ignored government mask and social distancing recommendations.

Psaki also said the administration will resume regular briefings with public health officials in addition to the daily White House press briefings. 

“We'll have more to share with you in the next few days, hopefully before the weekend, but what we plan to do is not just return these daily briefings … but also to return briefings with our health officials and public health officials,” Psaki said at her first White House briefing.
“We want to do those regularly, in a dependable way with data shared with all of you and with the public, so that they can also track progress we're making on getting the pandemic under control.” 

Psaki said that the White House will combat misinformation by giving accurate information to the American people “even when it is hard to hear.”

The Trump administration had briefings with health officials regularly last spring when the coronavirus pandemic initially took hold, however those briefings were often not entirely focused on the pandemic as then-President Donald Trump led them awry.

Those regular briefings ended in April after Trump suggested injecting disinfectant could be a cure for coronavirus.  