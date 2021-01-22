UK is considering full border closure to contain new Covid-19 variants, minister says

The British government is considering a full closure of the country's borders in order to contain the spread of new variants of Covid-19, according to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“We always keep these things under review,” Eustice told Sky News on Friday. “There is concern at the moment at the number of mutant strains ... concerns that there's a risk that one day there will be a strain that might be able to evade the vaccine.”

“We've already toughened it up, we think that's the right approach for now, but obviously everything is always kept under review,” he added.

Eustice also did not deny reports that the government was considering giving £500 ($685) to people who test positive for Covid-19, as an incentive to self-isolate.