Police break up illegal rave of more than 300 people in east London

Police in the United Kingdom broke up a rave that saw more than 300 people packed under a railway arch in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers arrived at the party in Hackney, east London, at 1:30 a.m. local time, and said they have issued more than £15,000 ($20,500) to revelers for breaching the UK's lockdown policy.
The Metropolitan Police said "numerous attempts were made to engage with organisers and others but they were uncooperative." The doors to the building were padlocked from the inside to stop police getting in, they added.
The UK has been under a strict lockdown since earlier this month, with indoor gatherings banned.
Officers stopped 78 people and issued £200 fines at the event.
"Officers were forced, yet again, to put their own health at risk to deal with a large group of incredibly selfish people who were tightly packed together in a confined space - providing an ideal opportunity for this deadly virus to spread," Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said in a statement. "Our frontline officers continue to police this public health crisis with compassion & professionalism but it is completely unacceptable they have to face such needless risks to their own health and to their families too."