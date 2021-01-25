World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Zahid Mahmood, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 8:03 a.m. ET, January 25, 2021
17 min ago

EU could approve AstraZeneca vaccine this week, says German health ministry spokesman

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and James Frater in London and Sharon Braithwaite in Pisa, Italy

Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

German health ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said he expects the European Union to approve the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot this Friday.

The vaccine -- which has already been approved for emergency use in the UK -- has been under review by the European Medicines Agency since January 12. The bloc has already fast-tracked the reviews for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot as well as the Moderna vaccine and both have been authorized for use.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Monday morning over the phone and "made it clear that she expects AstraZeneca to deliver on the contractual arrangements foreseen in the advance purchasing agreement," EU Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said.

The conversation between the two comes after the EU expressed its “deep dissatisfaction” on Friday, after being informed by AstraZeneca that vaccine deliveries to member states -- pending authorization -- would not arrive before the end of the first quarter of 2021, as originally forecast.

Von der Leyen reminded AstraZeneca that "the EU has invested significant amounts in the company up front, precisely to ensure that production is ramped up even before the conditional marketing authorization is delivered by the European Medicines Agency," Mamer said.

"Of course, production issues can appear with a complex vaccine but we expect the company to find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibilities to deliver swiftly," Mamer added.

Separately EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides sent a letter to AstraZeneca Sunday "to request further clarifications" over the shortfall of its deliveries, EU spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker said Monday.

“In this letter the Commissioner stresses the importance of deliveries in line with the schedules laid down in the agreement, and she reiterated that the scaling up of the production capacity has to happen concurrently with the conduct of clinical trials to ensure the availability of vaccines as quickly as possible. This is really important premise of the contract," de Keersmaecker added.

36 min ago

Google Maps will soon display Covid-19 vaccination sites in four US states

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Google Maps are set to roll out a new feature, beginning in four US states, that displays locations offering Covid-19 vaccinations, the company announced on Monday.

Google (GOOGL) announced the feature would roll out in the coming weeks in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. They added that since the beginning of the year the search for “vaccines near me” have increased five fold and was introducing this feature to ensure it provides “locally relevant answers.”

The results will be shown in designated panels in search results about if an appointment is required, if the vaccine available to certain groups only and if there is a drive-thru.

Google said it's working with "authoritative sources" for the information, including local governments and retail pharmacies.

It's the latest change to Google Maps in relation to the pandemic. In September, the Maps app began displaying seven-day averages of new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The company intends to roll out information about vaccine sites to other states and countries at a later point.

57 min ago

UK lawmakers call for plan to get students back to classrooms

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London 

British lawmakers are calling on the country's government to set out a “route map” for the reopening of schools, amid media reports that students might not return to in-person teaching until after the Easter holidays.

Chairman of the education select committee, Conservative MP Robert Halfon, tweeted Sunday that he had asked to table an urgent question on the matter in Parliament.

“Given media speculation on schools no longer opening post Feb half-term, I've written to Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to ask for House of Commons Urgent Question to get clarity,” Halfon added. 

“We know the significant damage this is doing to children in terms of mental health, educational attainment, safeguarding hazards and their general wellbeing,” Halfon said in an interview with Sky News on Monday. 

He said he’d like a plan for support staff and teachers to be given the vaccination as a priority after the clinically vulnerable. He added he was not a lockdown skeptic but worried hugely about the effects of school closures on children. 

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told BBC Breakfast she was “not aware of any decisions being made yet” over when schools would reopen.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, also called for a government plan on schools, including which children could be brought back first and when, in an interview with BBC News on Monday. He asked whether there could be a rota system in place and said the “sense of a plan would give a reassurance for parents.”

Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper on Monday, UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The last thing any parent wanted was to see schools closing to most pupils -- as they had to at the start of this month.” On returning to classrooms, he said “as soon as Covid infection rates are back under control then we will get them back there as quickly as we can”.

It comes as other Conservative MPs, such as Esther McVey, are backing a campaign to reopen schools. McVey tweeted Sunday: "Schools need to reopen for the child’s best interest and for families too. If vaccinating teachers, after the most vulnerable in society, removes the barriers to reopening schools then we should do it. You can’t close schools and not have a workable alternative."

Schools in England have been closed to all students expect for children of key workers and vulnerable pupils since the start of a national lockdown on January 5.

18 min ago

Austria makes medical-grade masks mandatory on public transport and in shops

From Nina Avramova in Vienna, Austria

People wear FFP2 protective masks while shopping in a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on January 25.
People wear FFP2 protective masks while shopping in a supermarket in Vienna, Austria, on January 25. Ronald Zak/AP

Austria became the latest European country to make medical-grade face masks mandatory in some public places on Monday.

People must now switch their face coverings to FFP2 filtering facepiece respirators or N95 masks when traveling on public transport as well as when visiting shops, markets or when picking up takeaway food from restaurants.

The new mask mandate is for all individuals aged 14 and over, the Austrian Health Ministry website said. Children from the age of six can instead wear a mouth and nose covering, while children below six are exempt from mask use.

Some context: France and Germany introduced similar measures in public spaces last week.

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran on Tuesday said homemade masks were made with the best intentions but "do not necessarily offer all the necessary guarantees."

A few days later, German Chancellor Angela Merkel cited the spread of new coronavirus variants, which were first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, as the reason for stricter requirements in the country. "I urge people to take this seriously. Otherwise it is difficult to prevent a third wave," Merkel told journalists in Berlin on Thursday.

Austria has reported a total of 398,399 Covid-19 cases as of Monday, according to data from the country’s health ministry. 

18 min ago

Pfizer applies for vaccine approval in South Korea

From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul

Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer Korea has applied for approval of its vaccine developed with BioNTech in South Korea, the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Monday.

The ministry aims to review the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine within 40 days, and quality assurance certification within 20 days.

South Korea plans to import 10 million doses of the vaccine and reported last month it was working to move up delivery to the second quarter of the year.

AstraZeneca applied for approval of its vaccine in South Korea earlier this month.

1 hr 30 min ago

Dutch Prime Minister condemns violence of lockdown protests

From CNN's Mick Krever

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the press in the Hague, Netherlands, on January 25.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the press in the Hague, Netherlands, on January 25. Lex van Lieshout/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has condemned the violence of anti-lockdown demonstrators, saying their behavior was “unacceptable.”

On Sunday, police and protesters clashed during a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions in central Amsterdam, where more than 240 arrests were made, according to Reuters.

Any normal person can only see this with horror. What are these people thinking?” Rutte said, as quoted by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Police used water cannon, dogs and riot police on horseback to disperse the protesters.

According to NOS, riot police were deployed in at least 10 cities and towns after a new nightly curfew came into effect on Saturday night. Vehicles were set alight, police had stones thrown at them and public property was destroyed.

Rutte added that 99% of people in the country are sticking to the curfew.

Since mid-December, schools and non-essential shops have been shut in the Netherlands. There have been more than 13,600 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 962,000 infections in the country so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Some background:

  • The Netherlands implemented a nighttime curfew between 9.00 p.m. and 4.30 a.m. from Saturday, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
  • Last Wednesday, Rutte warned of a third Covid-19 wave coming from the new coronavirus variants, and also banned flights from high-risk areas including the UK, South Africa and all countries in South America.
  • The Netherlands is the last country in the European Union to begin vaccinations and has only inoculated a total of around 77,000 doctors and nurses, according to Reuters.

2 hr 15 min ago

German hospital under quarantine after variant outbreak

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz in London

The Vivantes Humboldt-Klinikum hospital stands in Reinickendorf district in Berlin, on January 25.
The Vivantes Humboldt-Klinikum hospital stands in Reinickendorf district in Berlin, on January 25. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

A German hospital has been placed under quarantine following an outbreak of a coronavirus variant.

The Vivantes Humboldt-Klinikum in Berlin said in a press release it stopped new patient admissions on Friday.

It has also put staff under a so-called “commuter quarantine," organizing a shuttle service for its 1,700 employees, who are only meant to travel between the hospital and their homes. It is also handling food shopping for the staff.

The hospital initially said in a press release that 14 patients and six staff members had tested positive for the SARS-CoV2 variant of the type B.1.1.7 -- the variant that was first identified in the UK -- on the internal medicine and cardiology department. 

“In none of the cases, the infection could be derived from a travel history. In order to protect patients and employees from possible infection, the clinic has imposed an immediate freeze on admission to this ward in addition to the established hygiene measures,” the hospital said. 

“Due to the strict hygiene measures and the direct isolation of those affected, the infection process was able to be controlled.”

The hospital has been testing all patients since Sunday, it said, as well as immediately isolating patients who show Covid-19 symptoms. 

The facility is expected to provide an update later Monday.

2 hr 33 min ago

Israel imposes almost total ban on incoming flights for one week 

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Andrew Carey in Jerusalem 

A passenger walks through the arrival hall of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, January 24.
A passenger walks through the arrival hall of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, January 24. Ariel Schalit/AP

Israel’s main international airport will be almost completely shuttered for the next week, after the government banned all incoming flights by non-Israeli airlines, in an effort to stop the entry into the country of new variants of the coronavirus. 

The measures came into effect at midnight and will last until January 31, according to a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry Sunday. 

Israeli carriers are also facing “temporary restrictions” on their operating licenses, meaning they are also expected to cancel all flights, with exceptions permitted on departing flights if they are for medical treatment, legal proceedings that require participation, or to allow for attendance at the funeral of a relative. 

Foreign carriers are now only be allowed to land in Israel if the flight is a medical emergency evacuation or a cargo plane.

3 hr 8 min ago

Cat tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul

South Korea reported its first case of an animal Covid-19 infection after a household cat tested positive for the virus, according to the country's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA.)

The cat tested positive for Covid-19 on January 21, KDCA said in a news release Monday. 

Three cats were tested after their owners -- a mother and her daughter -- tested positive for the virus. One of the three animals also tested positive.

The prayer home where the cats live is located in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province, where the mother and daughter also stayed. At least 112 Covid-19 cases have been linked to the prayer home in the past week, KDCA added. 

The cat has been separated from other cats to prevent spread within a pet care shelter.

KDCA said there has been no reports of pets infecting humans, but the care unit is looking after the infected cat with PPE gear as a preventative measure.

Health authorities and the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency will work on a Covid-19-related guideline for pets.