The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 5:05 a.m. ET, January 27, 2021
14 Posts
2 hr 6 min ago
Thailand reports more than 800 new Covid-19 cases amid mass testing drive
From CNN's Kocha Olarn in Bangkok
Thailand on Wednesday reported its second highest number of daily Covid-19 cases after a mass testing drive in the kingdom's hardest-hit province.
Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced 819 total new infections on Wednesday, including 808 local transmissions.
The new cases are from a mass testing program being carried out in Samut Sakhon province -- the origin of Thailand’s most recent wave, the CCSA said.
Wednesday's figures raise the national total to 15,465 cases, including 76 deaths.
2 hr 44 min ago
China has given more than 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccines
From CNN’s Beijing bureau
China has administered more than 22.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, a health official said on Wednesday ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year holidays.
“At present, we are carrying out vaccination in various places for key groups with a relatively high risk of infection,” said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, during a news conference. Those groups include workers in border protection, health care, transport and social services, he said. “Overall, the work is still progressing in a smooth and orderly manner,” Zeng said.
China aims to inoculate 50 million people with homegrown Covid-19 vaccines before February’s Lunar New Year celebrations.
Since July, China has been administering domestically produced vaccines to people considered “high-risk” groups under an emergency use program.
3 hr 12 min ago
Man fined $35,000 for breaking home quarantine 7 times
From CNN's Lilit Marcus
A Taiwanese man has been fined $1 million New Taiwan Dollars ($35,000) for repeatedly breaking his home quarantine.
The unnamed man, who lives in Taichung in central Taiwan, was doing a home quarantine in his apartment building after returning from a business trip to mainland China and violated it at least seven times, according to local media.
According to TTV News, the man left his apartment building seven times in just three days to go shopping, get his car fixed and more. He reportedly got into an altercation with one of his neighbors when they confronted him about leaving his home during quarantine.
The Taichung local government confirmed that the man returned home on January 21. Taiwan's regulations require quarantining for 14 days.
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen denounced it as "a serious offense" and added that the man "must be given severe punishment."
Mexican President suffering only minor Covid-19 symptoms and remains "in good spirits"
From CNNE’s Kiarinna Parisi
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in overall good health and continues to suffer only mild Covid-19 symptoms, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.
The Mexican President first tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening.
Lopez-Gatell said that Lopez Obrador experienced a fever over the weekend, “but is doing well right now and in good spirits.”
Mexico has reported more than 1,788,900 Covid-19 cases and 152,000 related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
4 hr 30 min ago
FDA places all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on "import alert"
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
The US Food and Drug Administration has placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico on a nationwide "import alert" until the agency is able to review the products’ safety.
"Over the course of the ongoing pandemic, the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products from Mexico that were labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but tested positive for methanol contamination," the FDA said in a news release on Tuesday.
According to the FDA, methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening if ingested. This substance is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer or other any drugs in the United States.
"Consumer use of hand sanitizers has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when soap and water are not accessible, and the availability of poor-quality products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients will not be tolerated," said Judy McMeekin, FDA Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs.
From April through December 2020, the FDA found that 84% of the samples that were analyzed were not in compliance with the FDA’s regulations.
More than half of the samples were found to contain toxic ingredients, including methanol and/or 1-propanol, at dangerous levels.
This is the first time the FDA has implemented a countrywide import alert for any drug product. Under this import alert, alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will be subject to heightened scrutiny, and the FDA may detain the shipments.
4 hr 59 min ago
Japan's Prime Minister Suga apologizes for strained health care system
From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Tuesday for the government’s failure to provide sufficient medical care under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.
"As the person in charge, I feel terribly sorry,” Suga said at a parliament committee session. “We have not been able to provide the necessary care, and I recognize that because the Japanese people are feeling anxious.”
Eleven prefectures in Japan are now under a state of emergency. As of Sunday, at least 18,111 people are either waiting for a hospital bed or a spot at an isolation facility after testing positive for coronavirus.
Police have also reported an increased rate of people who have died at home from Covid-19 in January and December, according to public broadcaster NHK. Since March 2020, there have been 197 deaths recorded at home, NHK reported, citing the National Police Agency.
Covid figures: Japan reported 3,851 new coronavirus cases and 94 additional deaths on Tuesday. The national totals now stand at 372,498 cases and 5,297 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
6 hr 22 min ago
AstraZeneca CEO defends plans to supply vaccine to UK ahead of EU, amid frustration over delays
From CNN’s Nada Bashir in London and Saskya Vandoorne in Paris
AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot has defended the pharmaceutical giant’s decision to prioritize vaccine deliveries to the United Kingdom, after the European Union voiced growing frustration over delivery delays.
“The UK agreement was reached in June, three months before the European one. As you could imagine, the UK government said the supply coming out of the UK supply chain would go to the UK first,” Soriot told Italian newspaper la Repubblicaon Tuesday. “The contract with the UK was signed first and the UK, of course, said ‘you supply us first,’ and this is fair enough. This vaccine was developed with the UK government, Oxford and with us as well,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides expressed dissatisfaction on talks with AstraZeneca, saying that the drugmaker "intends to supply considerably fewer doses in the coming weeks than agreed and announced" due to production problems.
Speaking to la Repubblica, Soriot conceded that the company had to reduce supply to the EU as a result of reduced yields early in the manufacturing process at one site in Europe.
“It's complicated, especially in the early phase where you have to really kind of sort out all sorts of issues. We believe we've sorted out those issues, but we are basically two months behind where we wanted to be,” Soriot said.
He added that they also faced "teething issues" with the UK supply chain -- but they had a "head start" since they signed the contract earlier, and had more time to "fix all the glitches."
European delays: So far, the EU has ordered 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- which could be approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as soon as this week -- with an option to purchase an additional 100 million doses.
With production issues centered around AstraZeneca’s European plants, Soriot said the company could soon be able to begin using its UK site to help Europe once the UK has “reached a sufficient number of vaccinations.”
“We're moving very quickly, the supply in the UK is very rapid. The government is vaccinating 2.5 million people a week, about 500,000 a day, our vaccine supply is growing quickly,” he told the Italian newspaper. “As soon as we can, we'll help the EU,” he added.