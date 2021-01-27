Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around Europe

Europe continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic as the disagreement over vaccines continue. Here are some of the key lines from the continent today:
- The row continues over vaccine supplies in the European Union where AstraZeneca’s chief executive Pascal Soriot defended their decision prioritize vaccine deliveries to the UK.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom would introduce government-provided accommodation (e.g. hotels) for 10 days for those who cannot be refused entry into the UK from high-risk countries. This comes as the country reached the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths – the first country in Europe to do so.
- France's pharmaceutical giant Sanofi entered an agreement with German biotech company BioNTech to help produce its vaccine.
- Today marks a grim year since coronavirus struck in Germany, where the first case was registered at a Bavarian company. The country shows no signs of reduced infections as two hospitals in a Bavarian town are now under self-quarantine as 11 people are potentially carrying the UK coronavirus variant.
- Ireland has extended the national lockdown until March 5, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin who also announced new regulations to contain coronavirus, which include a 14-day mandatory quarantine for those traveling from South Africa and South America.