Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around Europe

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s biggest challenge is “supply-demand imbalance” with vaccinations.

Murphy called the Biden administration's plans to increase states' Covid-19 vaccine allocations a "step in the right direction"

"It's not enough," Murphy said in an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota this morning, "but it is a big step in the right direction."

He said that there are more than two million New Jerseyans pre-registered for vaccines, and the state is set to receive about 130,000 vaccine doses per week right now. The state opened up a call center on Monday and got 17,000 calls in the first hour, he said.

“We’re still going to be chopping through that for some number of weeks to come,” he said.

Murphy said teachers are in the “on-deck circle” for vaccinations.

“I think [as] we get more supply, as soon as we can get there, I think educators are next up to bat,” he said.

Murphy said that there are many schools with hybrid learning in the state, and recognized reopening schools fully as a “tough” decision to tackle.

“There's an enormous amount of stress and anxiety, and I completely get it, on everyone's part — educators, parents, the kids themselves,” he said.

“I think we're starting to see the light at the end of the horizon,” he added. “I think this is now going in the right direction. It's slow, admittedly. But it's beginning without question, and it's steady, slowly but surely going to the right place.”

