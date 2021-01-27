Peru locks down 10 regions due to "extreme" Covid-19 threat

A doctor checks an X-ray of a Covid-19 patient at a home on the eastern outskirts of Lima, Peru on January 22. Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Peru will lock down 10 regions, including the capital Lima, from January 31 to February 14, President Francisco Sagasti announced on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Lima and the Lima region, Callao, Ancash, Pasco, Huánuco, Junín, Huancavelica, Ica and Apurímac will be locked down after being classed under "extreme" Covid-19 risk.

Residents in those regions will be allowed out of their homes for one hour per day under the restrictions.

Interprovincial land and air transport services have been suspended, according to Sagasti.

"This requires confinement, that is, quarantine," the President explained in a message to the nation.

Another nine regions of the country are at "very high" risk level, and the rest are at "high."