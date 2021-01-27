Happening now: Biden's Covid-19 team gives its first briefing

The White House Covid-19 Response Team and federal public health officials are giving an update on the government's pandemic response.

This will be the first of regular briefings from the team. The Biden Administration has said they will prioritize sharing information about Covid-19 on a regular basis.

Here's who is participating:

Dr. Anthony Fauci , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president

, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith , Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair

, Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair Andy Slavitt , Senior Advisor to the White House Covid-19 Response Team

, Senior Advisor to the White House Covid-19 Response Team Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator

This briefing comes as many states' governors are frustrated with vaccine roll out and supply delays. Biden has made clear that slowing down the spread of Covid-19 and getting 100 million vaccine shots into Americans' arms in his first 100 days in office are of utmost priority – goals that will shape whether Biden's first years in office are ultimately deemed successful.

While cases seem to be trending downward after the holiday surge, experts are saying don't let down your guard yet. January is already the deadliest month for the pandemic and health departments are discovering more cases of more contagious Covid-19 variants.