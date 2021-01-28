Biden officials expected to meet with Covid-19 vaccine distributors today

Members of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 team are expected to hold a call with top officials representing major coronavirus vaccine distributors later today, CNN is told by a source familiar with the planned meeting.

This comes within days of the administration announcing that it would be increasing the allocation of Covid-19 vaccines to states starting next week and announced plans to significantly ramp up vaccine supply with the goal of fully vaccinating 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

This call is expected to be a forum where distributors of the Covid vaccine can pose any questions they might have to the Biden administration on the White House’s vision for distributing vaccines across the country as efficiently as possible, as top Biden advisers have continued to say that they did not inherit a working federal distribution plan from the Trump administration.

Going back to the transition, the Biden’s team has been in regular contact with various parties in the industry.