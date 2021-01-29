EU publishes vaccine contract with AstraZeneca amid dispute over delays

An AstraZeneca office building is pictured in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, January 29. Francisco Seco/AP

The European Commission has published the redacted contract signed with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the purchase of its coronavirus vaccine for European Union member states.

Amid an escalating row, the EU asked AstraZeneca to agree to publish the contract -- signed on August 27 -- following the pharmaceutical giant's announcement of delays and reductions in deliveries due to production issues. Brussels has demanded doses produced at UK manufacturing sites be used to make up for the shortfall, saying AstraZeneca is contractually obliged to do so.

The publication of the contract comes after differing claims from the two parties as to its contents. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told the Italian newspaper la Repubblica on Tuesday that the company was not able to guarantee the timing of EU deliveries because countries such as the United Kingdom were quicker to finalize orders. He said that while the UK contract, signed earlier, stipulated the country would be supplied first, the later EU contract was on a "best effort" basis -- a contention the Commission has disputed.

The details of the vaccine delivery schedule have been redacted from the published document.

Earlier this week, Belgian authorities conducted an inspection of AstraZeneca’s Belgian site –- at the request of the European Commission –- to ensure that the delay in the delivery of the vaccines was “indeed due to a production problem at the Belgian site.”

On Friday, the European Commission is expected to announce new export restrictions on vaccines manufactured in the EU, requiring companies to obtain authorization before export.