Biden "encouraged" by Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine news, White House says

After Johnson & Johnson announced its Covid-19 vaccine’s efficacy data, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm says he assesses the vaccine to be equivalent to Moderna and Pfizer based on the study released.

“If I were in the general public right now, my first reaction would be, I want the one that protects me the most. You know, we haven't really done a god job, I think, of explaining to the public that the immune response that occurs with the vaccine sometimes takes months to mature,” he told CNN, adding that the results from Johnson & Johnson “are really what happened in the two months after the last dose was administered.”

He highlighted that the vaccine’s study shows that the “protection got better the farther you got out from the vaccination. And that actually if we had followed this several more months, it might have been an equal, if not superior vaccine to what we're seeing with Moderna and Pfizer.”

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday, adding that the vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US.

Vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that are already in the US market are about 95% effective overall against Covid-19.

“These are really, in my mind, three almost equivalent vaccines. The advantage here is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is much more stable. We can keep it in our refrigerators longer. We don't have to worry about the extreme temperature issues. And for many clinics out there, this is going to be the ideal vaccine to have. One dose. Stable vaccine. Use it," he said.

Osterholm explained that “we’re on a vaccine journey” at the moment but there are no concerns around safety.

“We're going to be learning a lot about these vaccines over the course of the next three to six months,” he said. “We'll have to keep sorting this out. Not sorting out to look at safety. Not sorting it to look at whether you should get it or not. Get it. But we're going to be constantly re-evaluating it. What's the best way to protect the most people over time? And that may be that you will be getting a booster dose on a routine basis with one or more vaccines. So I know it's confusing right now, but I think, get your first dose now. Protect as many people as possible.”

