The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Zahid Mahmood, Hannah Strange, Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1602 GMT (0002 HKT) January 29, 2021
36 Posts
43 min ago

Biden "encouraged" by Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine news, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is “encouraged” about Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine news.

“The President is encouraged by positive data on a potential new vaccine. He also knows that this is must new data and now is the time for the FDA to do its job of evaluating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said as she began Friday’s press briefing.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease. The company plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for the vaccine next week.

In the meantime, Psaki said, Biden continues to urge Americans to mask up and follow public health guidelines “until it’s their turn to get vaccinated.”

She declined to “get ahead of the experts” who will brief virtually at 11:00 am and will discuss the new vaccine news further.

45 min ago

Infectious disease expert: "These are really, in my mind, three almost equivalent vaccines"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

After Johnson & Johnson announced its Covid-19 vaccine’s efficacy data, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm says he assesses the vaccine to be equivalent to Moderna and Pfizer based on the study released.

“If I were in the general public right now, my first reaction would be, I want the one that protects me the most. You know, we haven't really done a god job, I think, of explaining to the public that the immune response that occurs with the vaccine sometimes takes months to mature,” he told CNN, adding that the results from Johnson & Johnson “are really what happened in the two months after the last dose was administered.”

He highlighted that the vaccine’s study shows that the “protection got better the farther you got out from the vaccination. And that actually if we had followed this several more months, it might have been an equal, if not superior vaccine to what we're seeing with Moderna and Pfizer.”

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday, adding that the vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US.

Vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that are already in the US market are about 95% effective overall against Covid-19.

“These are really, in my mind, three almost equivalent vaccines. The advantage here is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is much more stable. We can keep it in our refrigerators longer. We don't have to worry about the extreme temperature issues. And for many clinics out there, this is going to be the ideal vaccine to have. One dose. Stable vaccine. Use it," he said.

Osterholm explained that “we’re on a vaccine journey” at the moment but there are no concerns around safety.

“We're going to be learning a lot about these vaccines over the course of the next three to six months,” he said. “We'll have to keep sorting this out. Not sorting out to look at safety. Not sorting it to look at whether you should get it or not. Get it. But we're going to be constantly re-evaluating it. What's the best way to protect the most people over time? And that may be that you will be getting a booster dose on a routine basis with one or more vaccines. So I know it's confusing right now, but I think, get your first dose now. Protect as many people as possible.”

57 min ago

European Union adopts measures regulating vaccine exports

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

The European Commission has adopted new measures making export of Covid-19 vaccines subject to export authorization, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in Brussels Friday.

“The commission has adopted a strictly targeted measure that will allow us to gather accurate information about the production of vaccines and where manufacturers intend to ship them,” he said.

“The measure is time limited and specifically applies to those Covid-19 vaccines that were agreed by advance purchase agreements. The measure is intended to run until the end of March,” he added. 

“The protection and safety of our citizens is a priority and the challenges we now face left us with now other choice but to act.”

1 hr 56 min ago

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine shows "no safety concern," company official says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A Johnson & Johnson official on Friday described the safety profile of the company's coronavirus vaccine as "vanilla," and said it shows no reason for concern. 

"It's a really plain vanilla safety result," Dr. Mathai Mammen, Janssen’s global head of research and development, said during a phone call with reporters. Janssen is the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson. The call was held along with officials from the National Institutes of Health.

Mammen said during the call that there were no incidents of anaphylaxis and no "imbalances" between the vaccine and placebo when it came to safety.

"What we do see is the standard in a few percent of people – the standard transient fever, sometimes pain in the arm, sometimes a little bit of fatigue," Mammen said.

When asked about whether deaths had occurred, Mammen responded that there were deaths in the trial 28 days after vaccination, but they were among those who received a placebo.

Earlier today, the company announced its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease.

Johnson & Johnson plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine next week.

2 hr 1 min ago

Johnson & Johnson plans to submit an emergency use application to FDA next week, company official says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

A dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is pictured during a clinical trial on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.
A dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is pictured during a clinical trial on December 15, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine next week.

The company will apply for an EUA "middle to late next week," Dr. Mathai Mammen, Janssen’s global head of research and development, said during a call with reporters on Friday morning. The call was held along with officials from the National Institutes of Health. Janssen is the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson. 

Once an application is submitted, "The FDA really looks very, very carefully at the data in each age group and in each demographic group," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the call.

If the vaccine is authorized for emergency use, Mammen said, "Our plan is to have supply immediately upon launch." 

About the vaccine: Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday.

The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.

2 hr 14 min ago

Coronavirus long-hauler: I was an active mom of four, but now I don't get out of bed most days

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Rebecca Meyer, a previously healthy 31-year-old mom, has been battling coronavirus since March.

“We're still very much in the symptom management phase of my sickness…10, 11 months in,” Meyer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. 

“I was healthy prior to March. Now I don't get out of bed most days. I don't remember a day prior to March where I wasn't nauseous or throwing up at some point throughout the day. My kids don't have access to their mom like they used to, because I just, I'm just not up to it,” Meyer said.

She has been hospitalized about seven times, and usually stays two to three weeks, she said. 

“During that course, they try to run every test they can and they hit a wall at some point. And they're like, ‘do you want to be miserable in the hospital or do you want to be miserable in your bed?’ And I’d much rather be in my bed,” she said. 

Meyer said she and her family can only try to remain hopeful about the future. 

“This is our life right now. It feels like forever, but hopefully that's not the case. And that's all we can do at this point,” she said. 

Her message? Continue to take Covid-19 seriously.

“It's important to know that this is can happen to anyone. I’m 31, I was healthy, I was an active mom of four. And now I don't get out of bed. I don't eat, I don't spend time with my children like I need to. This can happen to you, this can happen to your loved ones. and don’t wait for it to hit close to home to take it seriously,” she said. 

2 hr 18 min ago

Vaccinations are "the best way” to prevent coronavirus from evolving further, Fauci says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard and Maggie Fox

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House press briefing on January 21 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House press briefing on January 21 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 will continue to evolve – but one way to prevent further mutations is to vaccinate the public, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a call with reporters on Friday morning.

"This virus will continue for certain to evolve and mutate," Fauci said. "The best way to prevent further evolution of a virus is to prevent it from replicating, and you do that by vaccinating people as quickly as you can."

Some context: At least four coronavirus variants have been identified. Scientists are not surprised to see the coronavirus changing and evolving — it's what viruses do, after all. And with so much unchecked spread across the US and other parts of the world, the virus is getting plenty of opportunity to do just that.

What scientists most fear is that one will mutate to the point that it causes more severe disease, bypasses the ability of tests to detect it or evades the protection provided by vaccination. While some of the new variants appear to have changes that look like they could affect immune response, it's only by a matter of degree.

2 hr 23 min ago

Expert explains why he'd take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said that he is eager to review all of the data from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 single-shot vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, and 85% efficacy against severe disease, the company announced. The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, according to the company.

“The current reality is that we don't have enough mRNA vaccine. We have another vaccine in Johnson & Johnson's. Again, we need to look at the data at the FDA level. But we have another vaccine which is highly effective at keeping you out of the hospital. That is an advantage in a situation where we don't have enough vaccines. So I think people need to consider that,” said Offit, member of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

“Were it me, were I not able to get the mRNA vaccine and I only had the choice of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I would take it assuming that the data look good as we look at the FDA. I would take it in a second knowing there's probably a second-dose trial out there, which is likely to show it's even more effective,” he said. 

The data “overall are encouraging, in that it can prevent you from being hospitalized and from dying,” he added. 

2 hr 30 min ago

Johnson & Johnson official praises company's Covid-19 vaccine: "This vaccine is for everyone"

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Johnson & Johnson officials praised their vaccine's 85% efficacy against severe Covid-19 during a phone call with reporters on Friday morning. The call was held along with officials from the National Institutes of Health.

"Our topline result is that we have 85% protection against disease that matters – disease that causes people to feel particularly ill at home, and results in seeking medical attention after that," Dr. Mathai Mammen, Janssen’s global head of research and development, said during the call. Janssen is the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson.

"We have really good efficacy, same level of protection, across all age groups, from the very young to the middle age to the very old. We have the same efficacy across race and ethnicity," Mammen said. "This vaccine is for everyone."

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease, the company announced Friday.

The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.