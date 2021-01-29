Biden "encouraged" by Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine news, White House says

President Joe Biden is “encouraged” about Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine news.
“The President is encouraged by positive data on a potential new vaccine. He also knows that this is must new data and now is the time for the FDA to do its job of evaluating the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said as she began Friday’s press briefing.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease in a global Phase 3 trial, but 85% effective against severe disease. The company plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for the vaccine next week.
In the meantime, Psaki said, Biden continues to urge Americans to mask up and follow public health guidelines “until it’s their turn to get vaccinated.”
She declined to “get ahead of the experts” who will brief virtually at 11:00 am and will discuss the new vaccine news further.