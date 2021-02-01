Israeli lockdown extended as defiance by ultra-Orthodox draws outrage

Thousands of members of the ultra-Orthodox community participate in a funeral for prominent rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, in Jerusalem, on January 31. Ariel Schalit/AP

Israel will remain under lockdown until Friday at the earliest after the Cabinet voted to extend restrictions for five more days.

Speaking at the start of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior government colleagues that the British and South African mutations of the virus were “stretching the health care system to the maximum.”

“We are in a very tight race against the spread of the mutations to vaccinate as many citizens of Israel as possible. I hope that as long as there are no additional surprises, we will be able to gradually open the education system and our economy,’ Netanyahu said.

The announcement came on the same day as two huge funerals were held by members of Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox communities in open defiance of rules around public gatherings.

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox men took part in the funerals, several hours apart, for two luminaries of the Haredi rabbinate. Videos of the funerals drew a furious response from many in Israel.

The latest numbers from Israel’s Health Ministry show more than 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and a positivity rate on tests of 9.7%. The total number of fatalities from the virus now stands at 4,808, with almost one third of that number having come since the start of the year.

The Cabinet is to meet again Wednesday to decide whether to extend the lockdown beyond Friday.

Meanwhile, a general ban on entry to and exit from Israel was extended until Sunday.