World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton and Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 6:57 a.m. ET, February 1, 2021
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
31 min ago

A German refugee accommodation center has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

An accommodation facility for refugees in Cologne, Germany has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, according to Cologne officials.

41 residents have tested positive for Covid-19, with 31 of them testing positive for the variants first identified in South Africa or Brazil, according to a statement from the city's press office.

In addition, 16 members of staff have tested positive for the virus, with 11 of them testing positive for the South Africa variant, labeled B.1.351 by researchers. 

The other five staff members are awaiting the results of the variant analysis, the statement said.

All of the residents living in the center have been under quarantine since January 26, which has been under surveillance since Sunday, it said.

Entry into the accommodation center is not currently allowed.

The first two coronavirus cases were detected in the accommodation -- home to approximately 600 refugees -- about 10 days ago, with the first case of the variant identified last week.

The head of Cologne's health department Harald Rau said that the news of the outbreak is a "clear alarm sign for all of us" and urged residents of Cologne to avoid contact "even more consistently than before" and to keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene measures.

1 hr 12 min ago

All 'eligible' care home residents in England have now been offered the Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

A resident receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Belong Wigan care home in Wigan, England, on January 21.
A resident receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Belong Wigan care home in Wigan, England, on January 21. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Residents at "every eligible care home" in England have been offered the coronavirus vaccine, England's National Health Service (NHS) said Monday.

Residents at more than 10,000 care homes have been offered vaccines, an achievement UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a "crucial milestone."

The UK is vaccinating its citizens at one of the fastest rates in the world, partly due to a decision to extend the length of time between people getting the first and second doses.

More than 8.9 million people across the UK have received a first dose, and 491,053 people have had a second, according to the most recent government data.

Nearly 600,000 doses were administered in the UK on Saturday, marking the highest daily record for the country's vaccination program.

2 hr 28 min ago

Germany's Angela Merkel to hold vaccine summit Monday

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Claudia Otto

Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in the German Bundestag in Berlin, on January 28.
Chancellor Angela Merkel sits in the German Bundestag in Berlin, on January 28. Dorothée Barth/picture alliance/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a summit Monday to discuss the less than stellar start of the country's coronavirus vaccination drive.

The virtual meeting will be attended by representatives of the European Union and pharmaceutical companies, along with German state premiers and the country's Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Germany's vaccination program has had a rocky start: For example, a vaccination center in the hard-hit state of Saxony only administered around 650 vaccinations in a week, despite its capacity for 13,000 inoculations during the same period, CNN affiliate n-tv reported Monday.

Health Minister Spahn said the country would experience vaccine shortages in the coming months, but added that he expected the situation to gradually improve.

“It will be another 10 weeks of shortage (of vaccines), hard weeks for us, it will get better step by step, but it will still be short for quite a while and of course we want to see with the manufacturers; first why is it so difficult, but also secondly where can we still give support,” he told Bild.tv. 

So far, more than 2.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency.

3 hr 21 min ago

BioNTech to deliver 75 million extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine to EU

From CNN's Claudia Otto

Pharmacy technicians prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass Covid-19 vaccination event in Denver, on January 30.
Pharmacy technicians prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mass Covid-19 vaccination event in Denver, on January 30. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

BioNTech will deliver 75 million extra doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the European Union, according to a statement from the German drugmaker.

"In the second quarter, up to 75 million more vaccine units can be delivered to the EU,” BioNTech's chief operating officer Sierk Poetting said in the statement.
"To achieve this, we will increase the previously planned production of 1.3 billion vaccine doses by more than 50%," Poetting said, adding that the company is planning to make 2 billion doses of the vaccine in total this year.

Some context: The announcement comes as several European countries are struggling with a shortage of vaccines. In a bid to tackle concerns over supply, the European Commission adopted new measures Friday that could restrict the export of Covid-19 vaccines outside the EU in some situations.

4 hr 39 min ago

Analysis: Biden faces presidency-defining dilemma over Republican offer on Covid-19 rescue plan

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Joe Biden walks to the White House residence upon exiting Marine One in Washington, DC, on January 29.
US President Joe Biden walks to the White House residence upon exiting Marine One in Washington, DC, on January 29. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will on Monday meet with 10 Republican senators who have drawn up a smaller counter-proposal to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue plan in the most critical test yet of his core promise to forge unity over bitter partisan lines.

But hopes for a rare bipartisan deal at the start of a new administration still look doubtful because the offer pushed by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and her colleagues has a potentially fatal catch. It is less than a third of the size of the economic shock treatment the White House says the nation needs.

Biden's original legislation proposes direct payments to most Americans and extends unemployment benefits until September as it seeks to plug a huge hole in the economy caused by the pandemic. It also raises the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, fulfilling a major campaign promise. The plan provides hundreds of billions of dollars to expand Covid-19 testing, to improve the rollout of vaccines and to get kids back in school.

The President must now evaluate whether the new Republican offer is a good faith opening bid in an effort to find common ground, or a bluff calling exercise that would cause lasting damage to a new President's authority and political capital if he were to accept it.

And while Biden is keen to prove his capacity to make divided Washington work, he knows he risks fracturing support from Capitol Hill Democrats if he significantly downsizes his own plan to win Republican support in the Senate.

While welcoming the willingness of the 10 Republicans to engage with the President, the White House is also subtly underscoring that a plan that is well short of Biden's ambitions will not be acceptable.

"As leading economists have said, the danger now is not in doing too much: it is in doing too little. Americans of both parties are looking to their leaders to meet the moment," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Read the full analysis:

Analysis: Biden faces presidency-defining dilemma over Republican offer on Covid-19 rescue plan
RELATED

Analysis: Biden faces presidency-defining dilemma over Republican offer on Covid-19 rescue plan

5 hr 34 min ago

US reports more than 110,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Alta Spells in Atlanta

The United States reported 110,470 new Covid-19 cases and 1,789 virus-related deaths Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

In total, the US has reported at least 26,185,355 cases of coronavirus, including 441,319 deaths, according to JHU.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Vaccines: At least 49,933,250 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 31,123,299 shots administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN is tracking US cases here.

5 hr 46 min ago

GOP senators will meet President Biden on Monday to discuss coronavirus relief plan

From CNN’s Manu Raju

A group of Republican senators will meet US President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon to discuss an alternative coronavirus economic relief plan they proposed to the White House on Sunday, according to a joint statement from those legislators.

“We appreciate the President’s quick response to our letter, and we are pleased to accept his invitation to the White House tomorrow afternoon to discuss the path forward for the sixth bipartisan Covid-19 relief package,” the 10 Senators said in the statement.

The White House said Sunday that Biden had spoken to Sen. Susan Collins, one of the 10 senators, and invited her and the others to meet.

The Republican senators are planning to unveil a roughly $600 billion Covid-19 relief package, which is a counterproposal to Biden's $1.9 trillion plan.

The counterproposal includes:

  • A total of $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment.
  • A new round of direct payments for "families who need assistance the most," an extension of enhanced federal unemployment benefits at the current level and $4 billion to bolster behavioral health and substance abuse.
  • Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the Republicans who signed the letter, told Fox News on Sunday that the GOP plan includes payments starting at $1,000 -- an amount lower than the $1,400 Biden's plan provides for -- that would decrease depending on an individual's income level.
6 hr 16 min ago

Latin American and Caribbean countries notified of COVAX Covid-19 vaccine allocations

From CNN's Claudia Rebaza

Countries in the Americas have been notified of their first Covid-19 vaccine allocations through COVAX, a coalition led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to ensure equitable access, according to a Sunday press release from the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO). 

Some 36 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have been told via letters sent to their health authorities of their estimated dose allocation for the first phase of vaccine delivery, the PAHO release said. 

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be supplied first, although it is still under review by WHO for emergency approval. That approval is expected within days, according to PAHO.

"With more than 45 million confirmed cases and more than one million deaths, countries and territories throughout the Americas, particularly the poorest among them, are experiencing an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis," said PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne.
"The start of vaccine delivery through the COVAX mechanism is a hopeful step in the fight against this virus and PAHO is proud to facilitate an effort that is urgently needed for our region."

Delivery timeline: It's estimated that around 35.3 million doses will be arriving in the Americas in this first stage, and should reach their destination from the second half of February through the second quarter of 2021. The vaccine dose figures are subject to manufacturing production capacity and supply agreements, in addition to the emergency use approval, the PAHO release said.

Ahead of the vaccine delivery, those countries in the Americas participating in COVAX are now starting preparations to receive and deploy the vaccines, according to PAHO.

Additional doses: Additionally, four Latin American countries participating in COVAX were selected by an independent committee based on criteria of pandemic risk, impact, and mortality rates in recent weeks to receive a limited number of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine above their allotted quota.

Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, and Peru will receive a total of 377,910 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive from mid-February, subject to supply agreements.

2 hr 4 min ago

100-year-old UK fundraising hero Tom Moore hospitalized with Covid-19

From CNN's Nic Robertson and Eoin McSweeney

Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who raised millions for a British charity supporting the UK's National Health Service by walking laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and pneumonia, his daughter Hannah said on Twitter Sunday.

Moore became a national celebrity and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July after raising nearly £33 million ($40 million at the time).

Moore was taken to a hospital on Sunday because of breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia for the last few weeks, his daughter said, adding that he was not in intensive care.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible," she said.

Moore has not been vaccinated, CNN affiliate ITV News reported Monday. He was not able to receive the vaccine because he was being treated for pneumonia, according to ITV.

Read more:

100-year-old UK fundraising hero Tom Moore hospitalized with Covid-19
RELATED

100-year-old UK fundraising hero Tom Moore hospitalized with Covid-19