US reports more than 130,000 new Covid-19 cases

Armenia approved the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to the state-run Armenpress news agency and a press release from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
The RDIF statement said the vaccine was approved by Armenia’s Health Ministry based on Phase 3 clinical trial data in Russia. Armenpress also reported the ministry has confirmed the use of the Russian vaccine.
The approval comes one day after Tunisia granted emergency use authorization for the Sputnik V vaccine on Sunday.
On Monday, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported that the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, located in eastern Ukraine, has kickstarted a vaccination campaign with Sputnik V.
The Sputnik vaccine has also been approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Guinea and Tunisia, according to RDIF.
1 hr 12 min ago
People previously infected with Covid-19 may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests
From CNN’s Amanda Sealy and Michael Nedelman
After getting just one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, people who were previously infected showed antibody levels equal to or above those of people who had gotten both doses but never been infected, according to a study published Monday.
Those with previous infections also appeared to have more generalized side effects after the first dose, such as fatigue, fever and muscle pain -- similar to what other participants might be expected to have after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the researchers wrote.
The authors of this preprint study, which has not been peer reviewed, argued that changing policy to give these individuals only one dose would "spare them from unnecessary pain and free up many urgently needed vaccine doses.”
How the research was conducted: The study involved 109 vaccine recipients, 41 of whom were previously infected with the virus.
The study does not specify which vaccine participants received or how severe their illness was when they were infected with the virus.
People who had not been infected before showed a "relatively low” antibody response in the first nine to 12 days after vaccination, researchers said.
People with previous infections quickly developed high antibody titers "within days," which were measured to be 10 to 20 times higher at times.
The study did not demonstrate whether that resulted in a greater level of protection from getting infected, and follow-up studies are ongoing.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people should get vaccinated even if they had Covid-19, since it’s yet unclear how long antibody protection lasts.
1 hr 12 min ago
Democratic lawmakers call on Biden to provide higher quality masks to the public
From CNN's Keri Enriquez
Several Democratic lawmakers are calling on President Joe Biden to increase the supply and availability of higher quality masks, and to encourage the education of the public on which masks are most effective.
In a letter published Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Ro Khanna of California urged Biden to “consider invoking the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of higher quality masks, including N95 or other medical grade masks.”
The letter recommends the use of the United States Postal Service to distribute the highest quality medical-grade masks and the creation of pick-up locations in local communities.
The lawmakers also ask Biden to direct the CDC and FDA to “provide the public with clear, actionable, and specific information on how to discern which masks are most effective and where they can get them, as well as how to utilize existing options.”
“While many Americans understand that wearing a mask can help prevent transmission of the disease, many don’t realize that a high-quality mask can make it far less likely that the wearer will contract the disease, even if exposed to an infectious person,” the letter reads.
3 hr 48 min ago
Fauci urges vaccinations to stop new virus strains: "Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate"
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan
With multiple new coronavirus strains spreading across the country, Americans need to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to stop more mutations from emerging, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.
"You need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country," Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said in a virtual news briefing with the White House Covid-19 response team. "And the reason for that is ... viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate. And if you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it, you will not get mutations."
Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer later Monday, Fauci said even if someone has had coronavirus, there's a "very high rate" of being reinfected with the new variants if they become dominant.
"If it becomes dominant, the experience of our colleagues in South Africa indicate that even if you've been infected with the original virus that there is a very high rate of reinfection to the point where previous infection does not seem to protect you against reinfection," Fauci said on CNN.
He emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent severe and potentially fatal illness that may require hospitalization.
"Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there's enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and deaths," Fauci said. "So, vaccination is critical."
Democrats say a bipartisan plan is not their priority when it comes to Covid-19 relief package
From CNN's Ryan Nobles
Democrats on Capitol Hill are willing to allow President Joe Biden the opportunity to attempt to garner Republican support for his broad Covid-19 relief package -- but they aren't willing to wait long, or to shrink the size of the package as GOP leaders are suggesting.
“Republicans want to climb out of a 13-foot hole with a 6-foot ladder,” said one senior aide to a Democratic senator. “We don’t have time to wait for them to get serious about the problem.”
The universal urgency felt by congressional Democrats was demonstrated by the decision to immediately introduce budget resolutions that begin the process of passing the relief package through reconciliation.
That process could take up to a month, which would give Republicans the chance to come to the table -- but also leaves open the option to get the job done without them. For Democrats, the timeline is the priority, not getting Republicans to support the plan.
“My constituents don't call me on the phone and say, ‘I need bipartisanship’. They call me on the phone and they say ‘where can I get a vaccine?’,” said Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida.
7 hr 5 min ago
More than 1 in 5 US Covid-19 deaths were reported in January
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
More than 443,000 people in the United States have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began about a year ago. About 22% of those deaths -- more than 95,000 -- were reported in January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
December was the second deadliest month with more than 77,000 reported deaths, followed by April with nearly 61,000 reported deaths.
More than half of all Covid-19 deaths were reported in those three months: January 2021, December 2020 and April 2020.
The seven-day average of new cases has dropped nearly every day since reaching a peak on Jan. 8, but reported deaths remain high. In January, there were more than 3,000 deaths reported each day, on average.
6 hr 55 min ago
Animals unlikely to spread Covid-19 to humans, but precautions can help keep us safe, says CDC
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
There's no evidence that animals are playing a significant role in the spread of coronavirus to humans, but precautions can help keep people and their pets safe, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said Monday.
"Based on limited information available to date, the risk of animals, including pets, spreading Covid-19 to people is considered to be low," CDC official Dr. Casey Barton Behravesh said during a briefing Monday.
Evidence suggests that Covid-19 likely originated in animals before becoming widespread among humans.
"As of the middle of January, we're aware of 187 animals from 22 countries with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection," Behravesh said, noting those numbers do not include mink on mink farms. She added that no animal deaths have yet been linked to the virus.
The CDC is closely tracking research on coronavirus infections in animals and has categorized some animals based off their risk of infection. Animals that are highly susceptible to the virus include cats, hamsters, non-human primates, rabbits, mink and deer, Behravesh said.
Medina, a healthy 25-year-old, moved across the country to live with her parents on the East Coast after her work in the film industry dried up. Anxious to return to work safely, Medina decided in mid-January to go "vaccine dumpster diving."
Though a dumpster, this was not. Rather than dig through a hospital's garbage for vials, Medina staked out a grocery store pharmacy. She wanted to score a leftover vaccine.
She and a friend arrived in the early afternoon, prepared to wait. A line formed behind them. Hours later, when the day's appointments were done, pharmacy staff offered up eight leftover vaccines. Medina and her friend gleefully claimed two of them.
"I felt good about it -- and better that it didn't go to waste," she told CNN.
Medina is what has been described by many on the internet as a "vaccine hunter," or someone who stalks a pharmacy or vaccination site for leftovers.
These vaccine seekers, spurred by reports of doses being dumped and feeling antsy for the country's vaccine rollout to pick up the pace, say they want to prevent waste -- by getting their shot early.
They see it as a win-win: They get vaccinated and a precious dose of the Covid-19 vaccine doesn't end up in the trash. But their gain is also a symptom of a lack of coordination in the US vaccination plan -- the initial rollout was much slower than expected, delaying President Joe Biden's plan for "100 million vaccinations in 100 days."
The lucky -- and privileged -- few who get vaccinated early assure what they're doing isn't wrong, although it certainly feels unfair to those who don't have the time or resources to "hunt" for their own.