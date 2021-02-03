China to supply COVAX with 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
From CNN's Beijing bureau
China says it will provide 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to COVAX, a global initiative with the ambitious goal of distributing 2 billion vaccine shots to poorer countries.
The vaccines would be supplied at the request of the World Health Organization, China's Foreign Ministry said.
"At the request of the WHO, China is ready to provide 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX, mainly to meet the urgent need in developing countries," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a briefing Wednesday. "This is another important measure taken by China to promote equitable distribution of vaccines, international anti-epidemic cooperation and the global community of health for all."
Wang added that WHO has started to review authorization for emergency use of Chinese vaccines.
"China has officially joined COVAX and is in close communication with WHO and other sponsors of the plan, working together to make vaccines a global public good and make them more accessible and affordable to developing countries," Wang said.
5 hr 6 min ago
Hospital staff treat an elderly couple hospitalized with coronavirus to a dinner date together
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
A dinner date in a hospital brought together a couple -- married for 63 years -- that had been separated by Covid-19.
Frank Martinez, 93, and Mansako "Terry" Martinez, 86, were placed in different areas of St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois to be treated for the coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate KMOV.
As the virus has spread through the United States and overwhelmed hospital systems, many patients have not been allowed to have visitors.
"Colleagues at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital have seen firsthand how the safety precautions and visitor guidelines have affected patients this entire year during the pandemic," the hospital said in a statement on Facebook, in which it shared a photograph of the couple.
So when a family member mentioned that the veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam and his wife were inseparable and depended on one another, their nurses found a way to bring them together, KMOV reported.
Nurses Hannah Schlemer and Kim Presson treated them to a "dinner date" so they could see each other, hold hands and eat dinner together -- "just as they have done for so many years," the hospital said.
5 hr 32 min ago
First came Covid lockdown. Now a bushfire is forcing these Australians to evacuate
From CNN's Julia Hollingsworth
The state of Western Australia is facing an "unprecedented situation" as it battles a raging wildfire while millions of residents are under coronavirus lockdown, the state's premier Mark McGowan said in a media briefing Wednesday.
The Perth metropolitan area and the Peel and South West regions of Western Australia went into a five-day lockdown Sunday after a single Covid-19 case was identified in a hotel security guard at a quarantine facility in the city. The lockdown is set to lift Friday evening.
But the potential threat of a Covid-19 outbreak has been superseded by a more imminent danger -- a bushfire raging near the town of Wooroloo on Perth's outskirts.
"The most important thing is preservation of life and so if you're quarantining and you're required to evacuate, you should just evacuate," Western Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) Commissioner Darren Klemm said in a media briefing Wednesday. "That evacuation overrides any quarantining requirements that people might have."
The blaze has already destroyed at least 71 homes, he said, adding that there were no reports of any deaths due to the fire. The number of burned-out homes is expected to rise, McGowan said.
"Western Australia is currently in the midst of an unprecedented situation, we're fighting disasters on two fronts," McGowan said.
Indoor dining can happen if "you don't have people sitting right next to each other," Fauci says
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Americans can still enjoy dining out -- but only if it's "done carefully" and public health measures are followed, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
“If you do indoor dining, you do it in a spaced way where you don't have people sitting right next to each other," Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.
Indoor dining is set to reopen in New York City at 25% capacity on February 14.
Fauci said he knows the economic impact that adhering to public health measures bring to restaurants, but encourages that they try to maintain "good airflow."
"You know, people think sometimes that public health officials are oblivious to the economic considerations -- not at all, I mean, we are very empathetic towards that. But we still have to maintain the public health measures if we're going to get our arms around this outbreak," he added.
6 hr 27 min ago
Mexico issues emergency use authorization for Sputnik V vaccine, orders millions of doses
From CNN's Eric Cheung
Mexico has issued an emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference on Tuesday.
“Mexico has already signed a contract to receive the Sputnik V vaccine and we're expecting 400,000 doses in February, 1 million in March, 6 million in April and the remainder in May,” he said.
The approval came shortly after Sputnik V was found to be 91.6% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe illness, according to an interim analysis of Phase 3 trial data published in the medical journal The Lancet.
Lopez-Gatell cited the figure in the news conference, adding that the approval was made by Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk.
Mexico has reported more than 1.8 million cases of Covid-19 and 159,533 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
6 hr 52 min ago
Saudi Arabia to suspend entry from 20 countries to contain spread of Covid-19
From CNN's Sharif Paget
Saudi Arabia will suspend entry for visitors from 20 countries, except for special circumstances, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The suspension will start on Wednesday at 9 p.m., and will be effective against passengers arriving from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, India and Pakistan.
Diplomats, Saudi citizens, and health practitioners and their families will be exempt, SPA reported, citing an official at the Ministry of Interior.
The suspension will also include people who have visited the 20 listed countries within 14 days prior to entry, SPA added.
6 hr 14 min ago
WHO team heads to China bat lab at the center of coronavirus conspiracies
The WHO investigators began research in the central Chinese city last week, after a 14-day quarantine and bureaucratic delays. Their work has been subject to intense scrutiny and political pressure from both within China and outside the country.
Few places they are visiting are as controversial as a laboratory run by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which officials in former US President Donald Trump's administration suggested, without providing evidence, could have been the origin of the coronavirus.
The lab in question, which is affiliated with the central government-run Chinese Academy of Sciences, is the only one in mainland China equipped for the highest level of biocontainment, known as Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4).
BSL-4 labs are designed to study the world's most dangerous pathogens -- those that pose a high risk for transmission, are frequently fatal and most often have no reliable cure, such as coronaviruses.
Lab led by China's "bat woman": The Wuhan lab was created in the wake of the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, which swept through China and other parts of Asia in 2002 and 2003.
In particular, the Wuhan lab team led by virologist Shi Zhengli, known as China's "bat woman" for years of virus-hunting expeditions in bat caves, has focused on bat-borne coronaviruses, exactly what the current pandemic is believed to have been caused by.
Bats are a major reservoir for viruses, and though they do not suffer from them thanks to natural resistance, they are known carriers of many infectious pathogens that are devastating for humans, including Ebola, rabies, SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Current scientific consensus is that SARS-Cov-2, the virus behind the Covid-19 pandemic, also evolved in bats and then spread to humans, potentially with an intermediary animal host.
New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong
New Zealand's medicines regulator has provisionally approved the country’s first Covid-19 vaccine, the government announced on Wednesday.
Medsafe provisionally authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is expected to arrive in New Zealand by the end of the first quarter, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.
Provisional approval means the pharmaceutical company must meet certain conditions, including supplying more data from its clinical trials around the world as they progress, the government said in a news release. This will happen at the same time as the vaccine is rolled out.
New Zealand “will start vaccinating first border workers and the people they live with," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. "People such as cleaners, the nurses who undertake health checks in MIQ (Managed isolation and quarantine), security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers will be among the first to get the vaccine.”
“There is more work to do, we are not out of the woods yet -- but the provisional approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is a significant milestone," added Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.