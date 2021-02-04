Atlético Madrid confirm fourth positive Covid-19 test within space of a week

Trish Skinner sits with her husband Peter at home in Northamptonshire as they watch her father's burial service over Zoom. Christian Streib/CNN

Trish Skinner and her husband sit on a couch, flip open their iPad cover, and open Zoom. Skinner is attending her father's funeral. Dozens of relatives will join her on this call.

Around 100 miles away, near the southern English coast, someone holds up an iPhone as a coffin containing the body of Herbert John Tate, 103, is lowered into a wet, clay-lined grave.

The Zoom call is as much closure as Skinner, 72, can get -- at least for now.

"It's not how it's supposed to be," she says. "There's no interaction, physically. And that's the biggest thing that's missing during this terrible time."

Tate is one of the 2.25 million people around the world to have died after contracting the coronavirus. As well as taking the lives of their loved ones, the virus has robbed millions more of the chance to properly grieve, with funerals banned or limited to small numbers of socially distanced mourners to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

Skinner is profoundly aware of the connection she has to others in her position. She recalls, earlier in the pandemic, seeing a news report on TV about a mass burial.

"I couldn't imagine how people must be feeling," she says. "And the fact that they're losing closer loved ones -- husbands and wives, children maybe -- and not be allowed to be with them. (They) must be absolutely distraught."

Read the full story: