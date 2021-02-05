World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 8:26 a.m. ET, February 5, 2021
2 hr 9 min ago

A Seattle Hospital cancels Covid-19 vaccine appointments in bid for equity

From CNN’s Madeline Holcombe and Andy Rose

A Seattle hospital has canceled 1,300 Covid-19 vaccine appointments out of concern over equal access to sign up.

"Shortly after releasing appointments, we decided we needed broader communication to the greater public of available vaccine appointments as we want to achieve the widest reach possible," Seattle Children's Hospital said Thursday in a statement sent to CNN.

People hoping to be vaccinated signed up Tuesday through an online portal for existing patients. But some health care providers in Washington state have come under criticism in recent weeks for first notifying vaccine availability to people who have prior history with the facility.

Demand for vaccines has exceeded the supply in most states, and officials say the already limited distribution is not making its way proportionally to Black and Latino communities. As calls for increased production and administration grow, some organizations are also working to make sure doses are made more equally available.

Read the full story here:

Seattle hospital cancels Covid-19 vaccine appointments after concerns about equity
2 hr 25 min ago

Liverpool banned from traveling to Germany for UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin and Aleks Klosok in London

English Premier league champions Liverpool will not be allowed to head to Germany for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig due to take place on February 16.

“The Coronavirus Protection Ordinance passed by the federal government last Friday provides for only a few exceptions and no special regulations for professional athletes,” the German Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday
“The Federal Police informed the RB Leipzig club yesterday that the case does not fall under the category of exceptional circumstances.”

Germany has introduced strict rules prohibiting international travel from countries that are deemed high risk due to coronavirus variants, including the UK.

The country's international travel restrictions are in place until February 17. The second leg is due to played in Liverpool on March 10.

Neither Liverpool nor UEFA were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

How is UEFA handling games right now? On Tuesday European football’s governing body announced updated regulations for the knockout stages of both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulations stipulate that if restrictions imposed by a national or local authority could result in a match not taking place, “the home club must propose a suitable alternative venue, which may be in a neutral country.”

If the home club fails to do so and it’s not possible to play the game either at another European venue or on an alternative date, UEFA says it will deem the game forfeited with the home side losing 3-0.

2 hr 14 min ago

UK to introduce hotel quarantine for travelers from mid-February

From CNN's Sarah Dean in London

An airplane flies over a Travelodge Hotel as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on January 28, in London, England.
An airplane flies over a Travelodge Hotel as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on January 28, in London, England. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Travelers to the UK from a so-called "red list" of countries will be required quarantine for 10 days at a hotel from February 15, the Department of Health announced in a press release late on Thursday.

The UK is tightening border controls as it tries to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants from countries first identified in Brazil and South Africa. The "red list" of countries are mostly those where these variants are believed to be spreading, or places they have strong travel links with.

The new policy of enforced hotel quarantine for travelers from the banned countries was first announced on January 27. The UK had already banned entry to foreign nationals without permanent UK residence from those countries and had previously ordered British and Irish citizens and those with permanent UK residency status to self-quarantine at home. But those travelers, who cannot be refused entry to the UK, will be required to undergo the hotel quarantine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock held discussions with his Australian counterpart on Thursday, and officials will speak with New Zealand officials to share expertise on their policies for quarantining travelers, the press release added.

“Throughout the pandemic, the government has put in place proportionate measures, informed by the advice of scientists, and that has led to some of the toughest border regimes in the world. It is currently illegal to go on holiday, and passengers traveling to the UK must provide proof of a negative test before they travel, and self-isolate on arrival. With increased police presence at airports and more physical checks at addresses to make sure people are self-isolating, we are taking decisive action,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

More details will be set out next week on how travelers will be able to book into the designated accommodation facilities.

3 hr 14 min ago

White House hopes to revive Trump plan to mail masks to Americans, chief of staff says

From CNN's Donald Judd and Caroline Kelly

Ron Klain speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
Ron Klain speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Biden administration is hoping to resurrect a proposal from the Trump administration to mail face masks to every American in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Thursday.

"This was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration -- the public health agencies recommended it, President Trump vetoed it for some reason," Klain told NBC. "We want to get this back on track. I hope in the next few days, or next week, we may be able to announce some progress on this."

The US Postal Service had planned to distribute 650 million face coverings for the Trump administration last April, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN in September.

Why the masks weren't sent: A senior administration official told The Washington Post at the time that the plan was scrapped by the White House as some advisers were worried that it could create "concern or panic."

But some have voiced skepticism on whether sending Americans masks would convince those who did not already wear them to do so.

When asked last week if it made sense for the federal government to mail out masks, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that "it's not entirely clear to me that the reason people aren't wearing masks is because they don't have access to them."

"Certainly, I would highly advocate for those in areas where they're under-resourced and they can't purchase masks or they don't have access to masks, we need to make sure that people have the protection," Walensky continued. 'But it's not entirely clear in my mind that the challenge of mask wearing has been one of access."

Read the full story:

Chief of staff: White House hopes to revive Trump plan to mail masks to Americans
4 hr 47 min ago

The healthcare workers watching from afar as rich countries begin vaccine rollout

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Stefano Pozzebon

Dr. Alfonso Velandia is seen at the Covid-19 ward at the Cardiovascular Hospital in Soacha, Colombia.
Dr. Alfonso Velandia is seen at the Covid-19 ward at the Cardiovascular Hospital in Soacha, Colombia. CNN

Dr. Alfonso Velandia starts each hospital shift by counting his troops in the battle against coronavirus.

The 46-year-old emergency specialist manages intensive care units (ICUs) at the Cardiovascular Hospital in Soacha, a working-class suburb of Colombia's capital Bogotá. Since the pandemic began, he says he has seen the number of healthcare workers under his watch dwindle, even as the hospital expands its ICU to confront a relentless second wave of cases.

"My team ... They are tired, exhausted. They spend as many as 24 or 36 hours here, working all the time and we don't have any more personnel," Velandia told CNN.

Velandia looks with frustration at statistics on vaccine distribution in Europe and North America, where hundreds of thousands of frontline healthcare workers have already been vaccinated against the deadly virus. "I recently had a meeting, and my team was like 'We can't hold anymore'... we need the vaccine now!" he told CNN.

But like many countries in the developing world, Colombia is yet to receive a single dose of a vaccine.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has criticized wealthier countries for stockpiling excessive amounts, warning that unequal distribution between rich and poor countries could prolong the pandemic.

"I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure -- and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries," Ghebreyesus said, while speaking at WHO headquarters in Geneva on January 18.

Read the full story:

The healthcare workers watching from afar as rich countries begin vaccine rollout
5 hr 14 min ago

Mexico's President tests negative for Covid-19 after contracting the virus in January

From CNN’s Tatiana Arias in Atlanta

President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during the inauguration of the National Guard new headquarters in Sabinas Nuevo León, Mexico, on January 22.
President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during the inauguration of the National Guard new headquarters in Sabinas Nuevo León, Mexico, on January 22. Medios y Media/Getty Images

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said late Thursday he has now tested negative for Covid-19, after contracting the virus a week and a half ago.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Lopez Obrador explained he was administered an antigen test and is now negative for coronavirus.

Rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 are less accurate than RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lopez Obrador said he had to wait a few more days, but added, “I am in good health. I am recovering from Covid.”

It is unclear when Lopez Obrador will resume in-person activities.

He first tested positive on January 24.

5 hr 47 min ago

Saudi Arabia imposes new restrictions to contain spread of Covid-19

From CNN's Heather Yamour 

Saudi Arabia announced tightened restrictions to contain the spread of a second Covid-19 outbreak, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA). 

All events, including weddings and corporate meetings, have been suspended from being held at venues for the next 30 days, SPA reported.

Over the next 10 days, social gatherings are restricted to no more than 20 people, and all entertainment activities and events are suspended. Cinemas, shopping malls and gyms will be closed, and indoor dining is suspended. Restaurants or cafes found violating the lockdown measures face temporary closure. 

Saudi Arabia also implemented a temporary partial ban on travel from 20 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, India and Pakistan.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, the country has recorded 367,086 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,389 related deaths since the pandemic began.

6 hr 32 min ago

Covid-19 safety will be a factor for next 2 tournaments, says Australian Open organizer

From CNN's Angus Watson in Melbourne 

CEO Craig Tiley of Tennis Australia talks during a news conference in Melbourne, on February 4.
CEO Craig Tiley of Tennis Australia talks during a news conference in Melbourne, on February 4. Patrick Hamilton/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images

Measures to combat Covid-19 will be a feature of the 2022 and likely the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournaments, according to the organizer of the grand slam.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley told CNN that this year's measures for players -- including quarantine, social distancing and contact tracing -- are here to stay.

"We're in a pandemic and this is not going away tomorrow. In fact, I think we're going to be doing this again next year and potentially the year after, and we're going to have to manage through it, we've got to find ways to do it,” Tiley said.

In January, more than 1,000 people from 100 different countries arrived in Australia on 17 charter flights to take part in the Open, in what Tiley described as a "Herculean effort". 

All participants were placed under 14 days quarantine on arrival, with 72 players forced into stricter arrangements after they were deemed close contacts of 10 positive cases.

Tiley said that no sporting competition would be possible in the near future without a strict quarantine scheme, including the Tokyo Olympics planned for July.

While the Olympics is a "whole different deal and scale," Tiley added the Tokyo 2020 Games organizers could take note of Tennis Australia's success in preparing for the Open, which begins on Monday.

6 hr 50 min ago

US reports nearly 120,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Alta Spells in Atlanta

The United States reported 119,931 new Covid-19 infections and 4,941 additional virus-related fatalities on Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday's figures include more than 1,500 backlogged deaths reported by the Indiana State Department of Health.

That raises the national tally to at least 26,676,957 coronavirus cases and 455,738 deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Vaccines: At least 57,489,675 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 35,203,710 shots administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See CNN's live tracker here.

 