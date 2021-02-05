A Seattle Hospital cancels Covid-19 vaccine appointments in bid for equity

A Seattle hospital has canceled 1,300 Covid-19 vaccine appointments out of concern over equal access to sign up.

"Shortly after releasing appointments, we decided we needed broader communication to the greater public of available vaccine appointments as we want to achieve the widest reach possible," Seattle Children's Hospital said Thursday in a statement sent to CNN.

People hoping to be vaccinated signed up Tuesday through an online portal for existing patients. But some health care providers in Washington state have come under criticism in recent weeks for first notifying vaccine availability to people who have prior history with the facility.

Demand for vaccines has exceeded the supply in most states, and officials say the already limited distribution is not making its way proportionally to Black and Latino communities. As calls for increased production and administration grow, some organizations are also working to make sure doses are made more equally available.

