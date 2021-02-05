UK "confident epidemic is shrinking" as R number reduces 

From left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer meet with Democratic senators in the Oval Office to discuss Biden's Covid-19 relief package on February 3. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

The Senate passed a budget resolution early Friday morning — a key procedural step that sets up the ability for Democrats to pass President Biden's sweeping Covid-19 relief package without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

The measure passed 51-50 on a party line vote, but only after Vice President Kamala Harris showed up at the Capitol to break the tie.

Passage followed hours of voting on amendments in an exhausting ritual known as a "vote-a-rama," when senators can theoretically offer as many amendments to the budget resolution as they desire.

Those amendments largely serve as a way for each party to force the other side on the record about controversial issues, and most of the GOP amendments were defeated.

Biden is expected to meet with Democratic leaders of the committees at the White House.

What comes next: The budget resolution that passed is not the Covid relief bill. It simply sets the stage for Democrats to be able to use a process known as "budget reconciliation" to pass the relief bill on a party-line vote, possibly in late February or March, after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is complete in the Senate.

Embedded in the budget resolution are reconciliation instructions for multiple congressional committees to formally draft and approve legislation on things like funds for vaccine production and distribution, unemployment insurance, stimulus checks and more.

The House already passed the budget measure earlier in the week. But because it was amended in the Senate it will need to go back to the House for a final vote, possibly Friday.

Biden has said he is willing to go forward without the support of Republicans, but he's also stressed that he's willing to make certain concessions if it will earn bipartisan support.

A Biden aide told CNN Friday the Senate's passage of the resolution is a "positive step forward" and that the White House is "looking forward to continued progress to getting assistance to the American people."

Congressional Democrats have also made clear that they think time is of the essence on the proposal, and a deep divergence remains between Biden's $1.9 trillion and the $618 billion GOP proposal.