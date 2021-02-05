Sweden is also planning to launch a "vaccine passport" this summer

Sweden is working on launching a digital coronavirus vaccine certificate by the summer, its government announced on Thursday.

“The goal is for the infrastructure for issuing digital vaccination certificates to be available from 1 June 2021,” a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The Swedish government has commissioned the Swedish Agency for Digital Administration (Digg) to project manage work on the digital infrastructure for "vaccine passports."

The country will also participate in the European Union and the World Health Organization's work concerning digital vaccination certificates for Covid-19, the government said.

Minister for Digital Development Anders Ygeman said in the press release that with a digital vaccination certificate, it will be quick and easy to present completed vaccination.

“Vaccination certificates may be required by some countries upon entry, or at other contexts, such as cultural and sporting events,” the press release said.

Denmark announced Wednesday it is hoping to introduce "vaccine passports." Initially for business travelers, authorities hope the scheme could help reopen society and ease travel.