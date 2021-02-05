World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:01 a.m. ET, February 5, 2021
2 hr 38 min ago

Sweden is also planning to launch a "vaccine passport" this summer

From CNN’s Henrik Pettersson and Amy Cassidy

Sweden is working on launching a digital coronavirus vaccine certificate by the summer, its government announced on Thursday.

“The goal is for the infrastructure for issuing digital vaccination certificates to be available from 1 June 2021,” a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The Swedish government has commissioned the Swedish Agency for Digital Administration (Digg) to project manage work on the digital infrastructure for "vaccine passports."

The country will also participate in the European Union and the World Health Organization's work concerning digital vaccination certificates for Covid-19, the government said.

Minister for Digital Development Anders Ygeman said in the press release that with a digital vaccination certificate, it will be quick and easy to present completed vaccination.

“Vaccination certificates may be required by some countries upon entry, or at other contexts, such as cultural and sporting events,” the press release said.

Denmark announced Wednesday it is hoping to introduce "vaccine passports." Initially for business travelers, authorities hope the scheme could help reopen society and ease travel.

2 hr 32 min ago

Western countries have "hoarded" vaccines. Africa is being left behind

By Eoin McSweeney and Nyasha Chingono

Elmond Jiyane for GCIS/Handout/Reuters
African nations are being left behind in the global vaccine rollout as richer countries stockpile and prioritize their own populations -- despite a surge in cases and a new variant affecting the continent.

On Monday, South Africa received its first million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, with another 500,000 expected later this month -- making it one of the first nations on the continent to receive large doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

South Africa is the country worst affected by the pandemic on the continent, recording nearly 1.5 million cases to date and more than 45,000 deaths. The country plans on inoculating health workers in February, its health ministry told CNN.

Few cheap vaccine options are available to African countries because of continued global demand, leaving the continent trailing behind, say government officials and health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Less than 20% of the 270 million doses first ordered by the African Union (AU) will be available before June, according to a press release from the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team.

COVAX -- the initiative for equitable global access led by the WHO and Gavi, the vaccine alliance -- forecasts that it will have supplied 640 million doses by June, about 30% of which are for AU countries. In contrast, the European Union expects member states to vaccinate 70% of their adult populations by the summer.

2 hr 39 min ago

Western Australia ends five-day lockdown

From CNN's Chandler Thornton

People dine out at a restaurant in Perth, Australia, on February 5.
People dine out at a restaurant in Perth, Australia, on February 5. Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

The state of Western Australia is ending a five-day lockdown for Perth, Peel and the South West Friday after no new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases for the period were reported.

State Premier Mark McGowan announced a hard lockdown for the areas Sunday after a single new local Covid-19 case was identified. Nearly 50,000 tests were conducted from Sunday to Thursday, McGowan said, but no new cases were found.

"I am very pleased to confirm that Western Australia has again detected no new local cases overnight, with another incredible tally of tests conducted yesterday," McGowan tweeted Friday. "Provided that no cases are detected in the next few hours, Perth, Peel and the South West will exit lockdown at 6 p.m."

The drastic lockdown measures come after a man in his twenties who worked as a security guard at the Sheraton Four Points, a hotel quarantine facility, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I know this week has been tough. But we live in the best country in the world -- and the best State in the country. And we will get through this," McGowan added.

2 hr 45 min ago

EU top diplomat hopes European Medicines Agency will authorize Russian vaccine to help ease supply shortage

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

From left, Josep Borell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold a joint press conference in Moscow on February 5.
From left, Josep Borell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold a joint press conference in Moscow on February 5. Handout/Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell congratulated Russia on the success of its Sputnik-V vaccine and said he hoped the European Medicines Agency would certify its use in the bloc to help ease the vaccine supply shortage.

The success of Sputnik-V is “good news for the whole of mankind because it means that we are going to have more tools to face the pandemic,” Borrell said in Moscow.

“I am hoping that the European [Medicines] Agency will be able to certify the efficiency of the vaccine in order to be used also in European Union states,” he said.
“It would be good news because, as you know, we are facing a shortage in vaccines and if there’s another source of supply, welcome."

Borrell also said it was "impossible" to predict when the EU bloc would open its external border but member states were working together to reopen when safe to do so.

“We are all working together towards a reopening of societies, the economies, and borders, as quick and possible but as safely as possible,” Borrell said. 
“It's impossible for me to make any prediction as to when member states will decide to reopen the European Union external border but this is precisely why it’s so important for us to work together in a coordinated way in order to overcome the pandemic,” he added.
3 hr 34 min ago

US Senate approves budget resolution as Democrats try to pass Covid-19 relief bill

From CNN’s Lauren Fox

The US Senate passed a budget resolution unlocking the Democrats’ ability to write a Covid-19 relief bill and pass it with just a simple majority.

This is the first step in that two-step process.

The measure passed 51-50 along party lines, but only after Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol to break the tie.

The vote on the budget resolution came after 15 straight hours of amendment votes.

3 hr 44 min ago

A Seattle Hospital cancels Covid-19 vaccine appointments in bid for equity

From CNN’s Madeline Holcombe and Andy Rose

A Seattle hospital has canceled 1,300 Covid-19 vaccine appointments out of concern over equal access to sign up.

"Shortly after releasing appointments, we decided we needed broader communication to the greater public of available vaccine appointments as we want to achieve the widest reach possible," Seattle Children's Hospital said Thursday in a statement sent to CNN.

People hoping to be vaccinated signed up Tuesday through an online portal for existing patients. But some health care providers in Washington state have come under criticism in recent weeks for first notifying vaccine availability to people who have prior history with the facility.

Demand for vaccines has exceeded the supply in most states, and officials say the already limited distribution is not making its way proportionally to Black and Latino communities. As calls for increased production and administration grow, some organizations are also working to make sure doses are made more equally available.

3 hr 59 min ago

Liverpool banned from traveling to Germany for UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig

From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin and Aleks Klosok in London

English Premier league champions Liverpool will not be allowed to head to Germany for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig due to take place on February 16.

“The Coronavirus Protection Ordinance passed by the federal government last Friday provides for only a few exceptions and no special regulations for professional athletes,” the German Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday
“The Federal Police informed the RB Leipzig club yesterday that the case does not fall under the category of exceptional circumstances.”

Germany has introduced strict rules prohibiting international travel from countries that are deemed high risk due to coronavirus variants, including the UK.

The country's international travel restrictions are in place until February 17. The second leg is due to played in Liverpool on March 10.

Neither Liverpool nor UEFA were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

How is UEFA handling games right now? On Tuesday European football’s governing body announced updated regulations for the knockout stages of both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regulations stipulate that if restrictions imposed by a national or local authority could result in a match not taking place, “the home club must propose a suitable alternative venue, which may be in a neutral country.”

If the home club fails to do so and it’s not possible to play the game either at another European venue or on an alternative date, UEFA says it will deem the game forfeited with the home side losing 3-0.

3 hr 49 min ago

UK to introduce hotel quarantine for travelers from mid-February

From CNN's Sarah Dean in London

An airplane flies over a Travelodge Hotel as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on January 28, in London, England.
An airplane flies over a Travelodge Hotel as it comes in to land at Heathrow Airport on January 28, in London, England. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Travelers to the UK from a so-called "red list" of countries will be required quarantine for 10 days at a hotel from February 15, the Department of Health announced in a press release late on Thursday.

The UK is tightening border controls as it tries to stop the spread of new Covid-19 variants from countries first identified in Brazil and South Africa. The "red list" of countries are mostly those where these variants are believed to be spreading, or places they have strong travel links with.

The new policy of enforced hotel quarantine for travelers from the banned countries was first announced on January 27. The UK had already banned entry to foreign nationals without permanent UK residence from those countries and had previously ordered British and Irish citizens and those with permanent UK residency status to self-quarantine at home. But those travelers, who cannot be refused entry to the UK, will be required to undergo the hotel quarantine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock held discussions with his Australian counterpart on Thursday, and officials will speak with New Zealand officials to share expertise on their policies for quarantining travelers, the press release added.

“Throughout the pandemic, the government has put in place proportionate measures, informed by the advice of scientists, and that has led to some of the toughest border regimes in the world. It is currently illegal to go on holiday, and passengers traveling to the UK must provide proof of a negative test before they travel, and self-isolate on arrival. With increased police presence at airports and more physical checks at addresses to make sure people are self-isolating, we are taking decisive action,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

More details will be set out next week on how travelers will be able to book into the designated accommodation facilities.

4 hr 48 min ago

White House hopes to revive Trump plan to mail masks to Americans, chief of staff says

From CNN's Donald Judd and Caroline Kelly

Ron Klain speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
Ron Klain speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Biden administration is hoping to resurrect a proposal from the Trump administration to mail face masks to every American in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Thursday.

"This was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration -- the public health agencies recommended it, President Trump vetoed it for some reason," Klain told NBC. "We want to get this back on track. I hope in the next few days, or next week, we may be able to announce some progress on this."

The US Postal Service had planned to distribute 650 million face coverings for the Trump administration last April, according to internal documents reviewed by CNN in September.

Why the masks weren't sent: A senior administration official told The Washington Post at the time that the plan was scrapped by the White House as some advisers were worried that it could create "concern or panic."

But some have voiced skepticism on whether sending Americans masks would convince those who did not already wear them to do so.

When asked last week if it made sense for the federal government to mail out masks, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that "it's not entirely clear to me that the reason people aren't wearing masks is because they don't have access to them."

"Certainly, I would highly advocate for those in areas where they're under-resourced and they can't purchase masks or they don't have access to masks, we need to make sure that people have the protection," Walensky continued. 'But it's not entirely clear in my mind that the challenge of mask wearing has been one of access."

