Netherlands surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York, on February 5. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As officials make strides to improve accessibility to Covid-19 vaccines in the United States, some states are turning their focus to the underserved and vulnerable communities that have not yet been eligible for protection.

Though coronavirus vaccine administration is not at President Joe Biden's hoped-for level of 1.5 million per day, the US has gotten closer with an average of 1.3 million new shots a day.

Until now, the sluggish pace of distribution had most states' demand for vaccines exceeding their supply as they raced to protect their first-priority populations, usually healthcare workers and older Americans.

Now New York, with about 75% of hospital workers inoculated, may become the first state to offer vaccine access to people with the simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions, no matter their age. The governor's office listed cancer, chronic kidney disease, pulmonary disease and heart conditions as some of the comorbidities and underlying conditions that the state will use to determine eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said Friday that the state is now vaccinating those in the prison system along the same guidelines as the general public.

And in Texas, the Houston Health Department said Friday that it will prioritize "vulnerable populations" and "underserved communities" as it receives additional vaccine allotments.

When it comes to reaching the underserved, such as people who are homeless, those without insurance and migrant workers, local pharmacies and health centers are a better option than trying to "reinvent the wheel" with mass vaccination sites, Adm. Brett Giroir said in a radio interview aired Friday.

