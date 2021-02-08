Seoul announces plan to test pets for Covid-19

Play has begun at the Australian Open in Melbourne, tennis' first grand slam of the year -- and fans are there to take in the action.

The start of the event was delayed three weeks due to Covid-19, but spectators came out in force today for the first day of the tournament -- many relishing the fact that they are some of the few people on the planet able to attend live sports during the pandemic.

A view of Court 3 is seen during day one of the 2021 Australian Open, on February 8. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Authorities are allowing fans to attend because regional authorities have been able to bring the local coronavirus epidemic under control thanks to strict public health measures.

Australia's government quickly closed its borders in March at the start of the pandemic, banning non-residents from entering the country, and put in place mandatory hotel quarantine of 14 days for incoming travelers.

Socially distanced spectators watch a match on Court 3. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

When Melbourne, where the Open is being held, had a coronavirus outbreak in mid-2020, Victoria's government put the entire state into mandatory lockdown for almost four months, one of the longest measures of its kind in the world.

Things are a bit more lax now. At Melbourne Park, it's only mandatory to wear a mask indoors at the event, but many milling around outside were also seen with face coverings.