Germany edges closer to coronavirus goal — but variants pose a new threat

A medical assistant prepares a rapid antigen Covid-19 test at the Koeln Messe trade fair grounds on February 8 in Cologne, Germany. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Germany's seven-day Covid-19 case incidence rate has dropped below 100 for the first time in three months, according to its infectious disease agency -- a key metric in the country's fight against the pandemic.

That means in the past week, the Robert Koch Institute only reported 72.8 infections per 100,000 residents.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has consistently told the public the goal is to push infections under the rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents, in order to start reopening the country.

The RKI's latest data shows 3,379 new Covid-19 cases and 481 additional deaths.

The downward trend is promising: However, government spokesman Steffen Seibert warned on Monday that the country's second wave was not yet over.

New mutations pose a worrying threat, particularly the variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, which have increased in recent weeks. Nearly 6% of all German cases are of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the UK, according to RKI.