World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Trump's impeachment trial

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By James Griffiths, Adam Renton, Kara Fox and Christopher Johnson, CNN

Updated 11:21 a.m. ET, February 10, 2021
31 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
23 min ago

WHO recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as two-dose shot, 8 to 12 weeks apart

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

A health worker receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Édouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, France, on February 6.
A health worker receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Édouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, France, on February 6. Olivier Chassignole/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Wednesday released its interim recommendations for using the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in people 18 and older. The new guidance was developed based on advice issued by its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization.

WHO recommends the vaccine is administered eight to 12 weeks apart.

WHO's interim guidance states: "In light of the observation that two-dose efficacy and immunogenicity increase with a longer interdose interval, WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. If the second dose is inadvertently administered less than 4 weeks after the first, the dose does not need to be repeated. If administration of the second dose is inadvertently delayed beyond 12 weeks, it should be given at the earliest possible opportunity. It is recommended that all vaccinated individuals receive two doses."

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is administered as an intramuscular injection and has an efficacy of 63.09% against symptomatic coronavirus infection, according to WHO's interim recommendations.

WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday that SAGE had already made recommendations on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and that in "in the coming weeks, you will see more recommendations coming out as we review the evidence from the different candidates."

57 min ago

CNN's Omar Jimenez will answer your questions about schools and the Covid-19 pandemic

More schools across the US are returning to in-person learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

CNN's Omar Jimenez is on the scene in Chicago, where teachers have voted to come back to classrooms. What questions about Covid-19 and schools do you have for him? 

13 min ago

Dallas-Ft. Worth area drive-thru Covid-19 vaccines cancelled Thursday amid potentially icy conditions

From CNN’s Jennifer Hauser

Covid-19 drive-thru vaccine clinics will be closed on Thursday in Denton County, Texas -- which includes Dallas and Fort Worth -- due to wintry weather. Appointments will be rescheduled to Friday afternoon.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) says they plan to administer approximately 3,000 second doses of Moderna's vaccine on Friday as well as 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Texas Motor Speedway.

The health department said they will send out new appointment times via email or text on Wednesday afternoon.

“We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said, according to a tweet from DCPH.

"While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and volunteers is most important,” stated DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safer clinic.”

There are a total of 57,919 Covid-19 cases in Denton County as of Tuesday, according to the health department.

44 min ago

Spain's patients recovering from Covid-19 must wait six months for vaccine, health ministry says

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite, Vasco Cotovio and James Frater

A health worker prepares the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Madrid on January 12.
A health worker prepares the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Madrid on January 12. Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

Spain's health ministry said Wednesday that recovering Covid-19 patients who are under 55 and have no major health complications must wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain -- AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna -- and is provisional pending further research.

In a document outlining the national Covid-19 vaccination strategy published Wednesday, the health ministry said that "the availability of the three authorized vaccines is insufficient to achieve in the short term universal access to them."

"In addition, it is important to highlight that the current context of the vaccination against Covid-19 is conditioned by the serious epidemiological situation that we have been experiencing in the past few weeks, with an increase in infections and hospital admissions, with a increased risk for certain population groups, among whom we highlight the people with 80 or more years," it said.

The health ministry called for "solidarity and for confidence" in the vaccine strategy and asked for the public to understand that in the "current epidemiological context, all efforts must be focused on those who could see their health most affected, even losing their lives due to being infected by the virus and contracting the disease."

The statement also said that "current evidence indicates that reinfection is exceptional within six months of a SARSCoV-2 infection." 

In December however, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said that "as the exact duration of natural immunity from COVID-19 infection is currently unknown, at this stage it is advisable not to exclude people with previous COVID-19 infection from vaccination."

"Nevertheless, these aspects need to be followed up and updated according to the emerging evidence," the ECDC said.

On January 27, the regional government of Madrid decided to stop administering first doses of their Covid-19 vaccines for the next two weeks due to growing uncertainty over its supply.

So far in Spain, the only people under 55 who are eligible to receive the vaccine are healthcare professionals.

1 hr 3 min ago

Bahrain becomes latest country to approve Russian vaccine

From CNN's Kareem Khadder, Zahra Ullah and Mostafa Salem

A vial containing the Gam-COVID-Vak Covid-19 vaccine, also known as Sputnik V, is pictured at a clinic in Moscow in December 2020.
A vial containing the Gam-COVID-Vak Covid-19 vaccine, also known as Sputnik V, is pictured at a clinic in Moscow in December 2020. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS/Getty Images

Bahrain has approved the emergency use of the Russian produced vaccine, Sputnik V, state media and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Bahrain has become the 24th country to use the Russian made vaccine, the RDIF said in a press release Wednesday. 

The country's Ministry of Health said that 759 new related Covid-19 infection cases were reported in a 24-hour period, which brings the total number of infections to 108,420 since the start of the pandemic. 

Four new deaths were reported in a 24-hour period bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in Bahrain to 387.

The Sputnik V Vaccine is the fourth drug approved for emergency use in Bahrain; Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca are already available for use in the Persian Gulf country, reported Bahrain’s State News Agency.

1 hr 45 min ago

Illinois health official lost both her parents within two weeks to Covid-19

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Rachel Rubin on February 10.
Dr. Rachel Rubin on February 10. CNN

Dr. Rachel Rubin, a Cook County, Illinois health official, has been working to fight the Covid-19 crisis for more than a year. The battle became more personal for her after both of her parents contracted the virus and died within two weeks of each other.

Speaking in an interview on CNN's "New Day," Rubin said:

“It was very difficult for me to watch the news and hear the statistics about how many people have died. And you know, I had to almost turn the TV off. And every day, I'm reading the statistics and looking at the trends in my own jurisdiction and it was very hard to see -- especially if I looked at the community where my parents were living -- and seeing how many people were getting infected and dying. It really made it much, much more personal."

Rubin's parents were infected in early December. Her father passed away first, and her and her family were not able to be with him in the hospital. She said it was very difficult to have to tell her mother that he had passed away, given that she didn't have a clear idea of what was happening -- as she was so sick.

“She didn't have a huge emotional response, because I think she just didn't have the physical and emotional energy, because she was so sick herself to respond,” Rubin said about her mother.

Rubin, a senior medical officer and co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health, also said when she went to go clean out her parents’ apartment a few days ago, she found a newspaper opened to a page with her photo when she was interviewed about the coronavirus pandemic. 

Watch the interview here:

2 hr 2 min ago

CDC’s strategy to reopen schools in the US expected to include 5 key strategies

From CNN Health’s Ben Tinker

Chairs are stacked inside an empty classroom at Collins Elementary School in Pinole, California, in December 2020.
Chairs are stacked inside an empty classroom at Collins Elementary School in Pinole, California, in December 2020. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not mandate the reopening of schools when it issues updated guidance this week, an administration official told CNN.

The agency will say schools should reopen when it is safe to do so.

The CDC’s five key strategies to reopening schools include hand washing, masking, social distancing, cleaning and ventilation, as well as contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
The guidance will not require staffers to be vaccinated, instead describing vaccination as another strategy to “layer,” since many schools were able to safely reopen before vaccines were available, the official noted.

The guidelines will also note that screening -- testing people to catch asymptomatic cases or people who are infected but have not yet become ill -- can improve detection of cases.

The official said the new guidance is expected Friday, but could come sooner.

2 hr 37 min ago

Japan to discard 1 in 6 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine because of its lack of specialist syringes

From Chie Kobayashi in Tokyo

Japan will have to discard one in six doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer/BionTech vaccine because it does not have enough specialist syringes, according to a senior Japanese politician.

In a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato explained that Japan’s standard syringes will be able to extract 5 doses of the vaccine, but that special syringes would be needed to collect the sixth dose from each vial provided by the manufacturer. 

"The medical solution which was not used will be basically discarded," Kato added. 

Japan has ordered 144 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

2 hr 37 min ago

UK PM faces criticism from opposition over new Covid-19 border policy

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on February 10.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on February 10. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism over the robustness of England’s new border policy in Parliament on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer told politicians during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons that despite Johnson's assertions that the UK has "one of the toughest regimes in the world," research from Oxford University indicated that at least 33 countries have tougher restrictions than the UK.

Johnson countered that "some countries in Europe do not even have a hotel quarantine scheme, such as the one we're putting in on Monday," adding that on a normal day at this time of year "you can expect about 250,000 people to be arriving in this country -- we've got it down to about 20,000."

The Prime Minister was responding to the announcement of several changes to the country's border policy on Tuesday.

The new system states that:

  • UK and Irish residents -- who've been in one of the government’s 33 "red list" countries in the last 10 days -- will need to quarantine in a designated hotel.
  • Those travelers will only be able to arrive into a small number of ports and will have to book a quarantine package -- at a cost of £1,750 (approximately US $2,411) for the hotel, transport and testing – before departing for the UK.
  • Every passenger arriving into the UK must demonstrate a negative test result 72 hours before they travel.
  • Passengers who lie about the destination they have returned from on their passenger locator form may face a jail sentence of up to ten years. 

Johnson called the policy "measured" and "proportional," adding that it is "getting tougher" from next Monday.

It is currently illegal to travel abroad for holidays and other leisure purposes in the UK.

The opposition also pointed out that it has taken the government 50 days since the discovery of the South African variant to impose tighter border controls.

On the threat posed by new variants, Johnson was clear that the UK is going to "have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and then re-vaccinating in the autumn, as we as we come to face these new variants."