Australian state of Victoria announces 5-day lockdown, meaning the Australian Open will go ahead without fans

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks at a news conference on February 12, in Melbourne, Australia. Diego Fedele/Getty Images

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian state will undergo a hard five-day lockdown to prevent a Covid-19 cluster of cases from spreading further.

The cluster is tied to a worker at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne and tested positive for Covid-19, the state's Health Department said Monday. The number of cases related to the worker has now risen to 13. All them are the UK variant.

Andrews said the UK variant "is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months."

Spectators at sporting events will not be permitted during the state's five-day lockdown, Andrews said, meaning the Australian Open -- which began Monday -- will continue play without fans.

Tennis Australia, which organizes the Open, said it would continue to "work with the government to ensure the health and safety of everyone" and offer fans refunds for their tickets.